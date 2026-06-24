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Baltic Exchange defends its tanker rates as reliable during Iran war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Baltic Exchange Asserts Reliability of Tanker Rates During Iran Conflict

Dispute Over Tanker Benchmark Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruption

By Jonathan Saul and Robert Harvey

Background of the Conflict and Market Impact

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange defended its flagship oil tanker benchmark in a London court filing, saying it accurately reflected market conditions during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran despite disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark is used globally to price and settle billions of dollars of freight trades, and its reliability is at the heart of a dispute with one of the world's biggest commodity traders, Mercuria, which argues it mispriced the market.

Mercuria's Allegations and Legal Action

Mercuria said in an April 30 court filing it is suing the Baltic Exchange over losses it said were caused by pricing data ​that did not account for the effective closure of the strait after the conflict began on February 28.

It said it had suffered, or will suffer, losses estimated in the hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars on freight and freight derivative contracts linked to the TD3C route. 

Baltic Exchange's Defense and Market Assessment

The Baltic Exchange, the world's biggest provider of shipping rates, said in a court filing that continued sailings through the strait meant its indices still reflected market conditions.

In its defence filing lodged on June 16, the Exchange said despite a reduced number of transits through the strait, lawful passage continued to be possible and panelists continued to provide freight market assessments.

Panelist Process and Data Integrity

"The Baltic considers that the input data represents the market or economic reality and that the benchmark can continue to be published," it said in the filing seen by Reuters.

Baltic Exchange panelists are shipbrokers who provide independent assessments of freight rates which are used to create indices. Shipowners and charterers cannot be panelists, according to the Baltic Exchange's website.

Consultations and Stakeholder Engagement

The London-headquartered Baltic Exchange, owned by Singapore’s SGX, said separately it had conducted "appropriate and adequate consultations with market participants, members of the Baltic and other stakeholders".

"The Baltic has full confidence in its processes, believes the claim from Mercuria is without merit and will defend it to the fullest extent," it told Reuters this week in a statement.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Mercuria said it would serve its response to the Baltic Exchange's defence as part of the court proceedings, declining further comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Robert Harvey in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • The Baltic Exchange insists its benchmark remains reliable because lawful transit through the Strait of Hormuz continued and robust panel‑based assessments persisted—even amid heightened volatility. (sahmcapital.com)
  • Mercuria argues the Baltic should’ve suspended or adjusted the TD3C rate amid the effective closure of Hormuz, claiming the continued publication distorted freight and derivatives markets and inflicted losses estimated in the hundreds of millions. (uk.investing.com)
  • A fast‑tracked trial in London’s High Court is now scheduled for October 26, 2026 to determine whether the TD3C index adequately reflected market realities during the Strait disruption. (lexisnexis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dispute between the Baltic Exchange and Mercuria about?
The dispute centers on Mercuria's lawsuit against the Baltic Exchange, alleging that its tanker freight rate benchmarks mispriced markets following the Iran conflict and effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Why does Mercuria claim losses from Baltic Exchange pricing?
Mercuria claims it suffered or will suffer losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars because the Baltic Exchange's pricing data did not account for the limited shipping passage after the conflict.
How does the Baltic Exchange defend its tanker benchmark rates?
The Baltic Exchange argues that continued, though reduced, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz supported the accuracy of its benchmarks, with rates reflecting actual market conditions.
Who provides the freight rate assessments for the Baltic Exchange?
Independent shipbrokers, known as panelists, assess freight rates for the Baltic Exchange, while shipowners and charterers are excluded from this process.
Where is the Baltic Exchange headquartered?
The Baltic Exchange is headquartered in London and is owned by Singapore’s SGX.

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