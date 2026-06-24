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Renault seeks to cut 800 jobs in engineering in France - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renault seeks to cut 800 jobs in engineering in France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Renault plans 800 job cuts in engineering in France

Renault's Strategy to Compete in the Evolving Automotive Market

Overview of Job Cuts and Organisational Changes

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - French automaker Renault Group is planning to cut 800 engineering jobs in France by the end of 2027 in a bid to make its organisation leaner to better compete with Chinese rivals.

Impact of Chinese Competition

Chinese makers have more than tripled their market share in Europe over the past two years, with technologically advanced products and very competitive prices, Philippe Brunet, Renault's chief technology officer, told reporters in a conference call.

"All other manufacturers are suffering, the Koreans, the Japanese in Europe, or other Europeans, including us," he added. "We must be able to compete against this."

Details of the Workforce Reduction

With a workforce of 5,500, France accounts for half of Renault's global engineering staff. In mid-April, Renault, one of the smallest legacy car makers, said it planned to reduce its total engineering workforce by 15% to 20% by the end of 2027, and the 800 job cuts would be part of that move.

Transformation Plan and Future Hiring

The company expects to get its transformation plan approved by unions in July and implemented from September. It would also include the retraining of 2,500 workers and between 150 and 200 new hires to work mainly on electrifying vehicles, software and artificial intelligence.

Organisational Overhaul and R&D Agility

Brunet also announced an overhaul of the organisation and working methods to simplify R&D operations and become more agile in the race against Chinese competitors, who have set a new benchmark by developing models in just two years, down from the four to five years traditionally in the industry.

Focus on Speed and Efficiency

"My issue is speed," he said.

He intends to reduce the complexity and the number of steps in a vehicle project and decrease the time spent in meetings by 20%.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Inti Landauro; editing by Barbara Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The 800‑job reduction in France represents part of Renault’s global engineering downsizing of 15–20%, affecting up to 2,400 positions worldwide over two years (latribune.fr)
  • Renault emphasizes voluntary redundancies rather than compulsory layoffs, seeking to retain core R&D capabilities in France while adopting faster development cycles akin to Chinese competitors (marketscreener.com)
  • This move aligns with Renault’s broader strategy under CEO François Provost to counter pricing and innovation pressure from Chinese rivals, improve margins, and accelerate new model launches like the Twingo developed in just 21 months (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many engineering jobs is Renault planning to cut in France?
Renault is considering cutting 800 engineering jobs in France by the end of 2027.
How does Renault plan to implement the job cuts?
The job cuts are expected to take place through voluntary redundancies.
Why is Renault reducing its engineering workforce?
Renault is reducing its engineering workforce to better compete with increasing Chinese competition.
How many staff work in Renault's engineering department in France?
Renault's engineering department in France currently employs about 5,500 staff.
Who confirmed Renault’s job cut plans?
Renault’s human resources chief for France, Maximilien Fleury, confirmed the job cut plans.

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