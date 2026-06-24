EASA Orders Urgent Airbus A380 Inspections for Wing Cracks Affecting 16 Jets

Emergency Directive and Inspection Details

June 24 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday it was supporting inspections on a subset of A380 aircraft after Europe's aviation regulator ordered urgent checks on the jets’ wing structures.

EASA's Emergency Airworthiness Directive

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published an emergency airworthiness directive on Monday requiring inspections of 16 A380 aircraft, warning about cracks found in wing spars that could affect structural integrity.

Inspection Timeline and Requirements

The directive requires five planes to be inspected before next flight, with the remaining ones to be checked within 25 flight cycles.

Affected Airlines and Aircraft

Fifteen of the affected aircraft are operated by Emirates and one by Australia's Qantas, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24, based on the manufacturer serial numbers listed in the directive.

Emirates did not reply to a request for comment.

Airbus Response and Next Steps

Airbus said it had identified a smaller group of aircraft with similar operating histories and was supporting inspections on those jets.

Potential Repairs and Return to Service

“Depending on the inspection results, Airbus will assess with EASA whether repairs are necessary or if the aircraft can return to commercial service,” a company spokesperson said.

Background on the A380 and Structural Concerns

EASA said cracks found on certain aircraft could reduce the structural integrity of the wing.

The A380's History and Production

The A380, nicknamed "superjumbo", is the world’s largest passenger airliner. Airbus ended production of the jet in 2021 as demand for the model, introduced in 2007, waned.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro, Tim Hepher and Hugo Lhomedet; Editing by Bill Berkrot)