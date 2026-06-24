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Airbus ordered to inspect some A380 jets over cracks in wings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus ordered to inspect some A380 jets over cracks in wings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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EASA Orders Urgent Airbus A380 Inspections for Wing Cracks Affecting 16 Jets

Emergency Directive and Inspection Details

June 24 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday it was supporting inspections on a subset of A380 aircraft after Europe's aviation regulator ordered urgent checks on the jets’ wing structures.

EASA's Emergency Airworthiness Directive

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published an emergency airworthiness directive on Monday requiring inspections of 16 A380 aircraft, warning about cracks found in wing spars that could affect structural integrity.

Inspection Timeline and Requirements

The directive requires five planes to be inspected before next flight, with the remaining ones to be checked within 25 flight cycles.

Affected Airlines and Aircraft

Fifteen of the affected aircraft are operated by Emirates and one by Australia's Qantas, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24, based on the manufacturer serial numbers listed in the directive.

Emirates did not reply to a request for comment.

Airbus Response and Next Steps

Airbus said it had identified a smaller group of aircraft with similar operating histories and was supporting inspections on those jets.

Potential Repairs and Return to Service

“Depending on the inspection results, Airbus will assess with EASA whether repairs are necessary or if the aircraft can return to commercial service,” a company spokesperson said.

Background on the A380 and Structural Concerns

EASA said cracks found on certain aircraft could reduce the structural integrity of the wing.

The A380's History and Production

The A380, nicknamed "superjumbo", is the world’s largest passenger airliner. Airbus ended production of the jet in 2021 as demand for the model, introduced in 2007, waned.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro, Tim Hepher and Hugo Lhomedet; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • EASA’s directive affects 16 A380s—15 operated by Emirates and one by Qantas—due to cracks in wing mid‑spar structures, potentially compromising safety.(cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Airbus is supporting inspections across a similarly specified subset and will work with EASA to determine if repairs are needed or aircraft can return to service.(cincodias.elpais.com)
  • This follows a prior wing‑structural issue in 2012; although A380 production ended in 2021, the aircraft continues in service with safety monitoring ongoing.(marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the EASA ordered inspections on Airbus A380 jets?
EASA ordered urgent checks on some A380s due to cracks found in wing spars that could affect structural integrity.
How many Airbus A380 jets are affected by the directive?
The directive requires inspections of 16 Airbus A380 aircraft, with five needing checks before their next flight.
Which airlines operate the affected Airbus A380 aircraft?
Fifteen of the affected aircraft are operated by Emirates and one by Australia’s Qantas.
What actions has Airbus taken in response to the EASA directive?
Airbus is supporting inspections of affected jets and will work with EASA on necessary repairs or returning to service.
What could happen if the cracks in A380 wings are not addressed?
If left unaddressed, cracks in the wing structure could reduce the aircraft's structural integrity, posing safety risks.

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