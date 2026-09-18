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Swedish parliament speaker asks opposition leader to form government - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish parliament speaker asks opposition leader to form government

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Government Politics Europe Elections Sweden

Swedish Parliament Speaker Tasks Andersson With Forming New Government

Sweden's Political Transition and Andersson's Mandate

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The speaker of Sweden's parliament asked opposition leader and ex-premier Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats to form a new government after Sunday's centre-left election victory.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates announced his resignation on Thursday after his four-party bloc suffered a narrow defeat.

Speaker's Announcement and Andersson's Response

"She has told me that she is ready to take on this task," speaker Andreas Norlen told a press conference.

Challenges in Forming a Coalition

Andersson faces an uphill task uniting four opposition political parties, some of which have said they do not want to govern together or support a government they are not part of.

After meeting Norlen, she said Swedes had voted for a new direction.

Andersson's Vision for Sweden

"It is important that there is a government that does not seek to divide our people ... but rather a government that works to unite Sweden and, in doing so, move the country forward," she said.

Background on Andersson and Government Formation

Andersson became Sweden's first woman prime minister in 2021 and served a 10-month term.

She said she wanted to build a broad coalition, but did not say which parties she expected to join her in government. She has aleady excluded any cooperation with the far-right Sweden Democrats.

Government Formation Process and Timeline

Forming a government may take some time. After the 2018 election, it took a record 134 days for Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven to win parliamentary backing.

The speaker can approach four candidates to form a government. If all are rejected by parliament, the outgoing government stays on in an interim capacity until a new election is held within three months.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Terje Solsvik; editing by Louise Rasmussen and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Magdalena Andersson’s centre‑left bloc holds a narrow majority in the 349‑seat Riksdag—a three‑seat lead over Ulf Kristersson’s right‑wing coalition — giving her the parliamentary mandate to try forming a government. (euronews.com)
  • The negotiation will be challenging: the Centre Party opposes including the Left Party in government, while the Left demands ministerial roles, complicating coalition alignment. (euronews.com)
  • Sweden’s recent history shows coalition formation can be protracted—the 2018 process took a record 134 days, while the 2022 formation required over five weeks—signaling that Andersson’s task may be lengthy. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been asked to form the new Swedish government?
Opposition leader and ex-premier Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats has been asked to form the new government.
Why did Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resign?
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson resigned after his right-wing Moderates and their four-party bloc suffered a narrow election defeat.
What challenges does Magdalena Andersson face in forming a government?
Andersson faces difficulties uniting four opposition parties, some of which do not want to govern together or support a government they are not part of.
How long did Sweden's previous government formation take?
After the 2018 election, forming a government took a record 134 days.
What happens if parliament rejects all government formation candidates?
If all four candidates are rejected by parliament, the outgoing government remains in an interim capacity until a new election is held within three months.

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