Germany Plans Energy Tax Cut and Price Cap to Lower Petrol Costs: Bild Report

Germany's Government Considers Measures to Reduce Petrol Prices

Proposed Energy Tax Reduction

BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Germany's government plans to cut the energy tax on gasoline by €0.14 ($0.16) per litre, newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

Potential Gasoline Price Cap

Contingency on Oil Price

In addition, Berlin is working on a gasoline price cap that would be contingent on the oil price and the government's plans are subject to talks with the heads of Germany's regional states, according to Bild.

Verification and Ongoing Discussions

Report Verification

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Funding and Negotiations

Open Issues

Two sources familiar with the talks said that discussions are still ongoing, adding that funding is still an open issue.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8725 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Ludwig Burger)