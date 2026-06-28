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Key Volkswagen shareholder pitches producing China car models in Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Key Volkswagen shareholder pitches producing China car models in Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Volkswagen Faces Pressure to Shift China Model Production to Germany, Secure Jobs

Volkswagen's Production Strategy and Impact on German Jobs

Potential Job Security Through Production Shift

June 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen could secure jobs in Germany if it produced auto models there that it currently develops in China, the premier of the German state of Lower Saxony, a major shareholder, was quoted as saying.

Lower Saxony premier Olaf Lies made his remarks to German news agency DPA following reports on Friday that the embattled carmaking giant is considering shutting four German factories and ramping up job cuts to as many as 100,000.

Stabilizing Capacity Utilization and Innovation

"If we produced vehicles here that we currently make in China, we could stabilize capacity utilization of our plants," Lies said in an interview published at the weekend.

"This would also create the opportunity for new development and innovation at our locations. To me, it's about stabilizing employment and capacity utilization at our plants, instead of watching others build new plants outside of Germany."

Volkswagen's Stakeholders and Market Challenges

Lower Saxony's Role and Influence

Lower Saxony, where Volkswagen is based and where it operates five of its six western German assembly plants, has a 20% voting stake in the company.

Competitive and Economic Pressures

Volkswagen is under pressure from Chinese rivals, U.S. import tariffs, as well as dwindling demand in Europe, which the firm has said makes its business model unsustainable.

Exploring New Production Opportunities

Lies, a member of the centre-left Social Democrats, had floated the idea of exploring production of cars made for the Chinese market in Germany after a visit to China in April.

Subsidiary Moves: Porsche's Production Shift

On Saturday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported that Volkswagen's subsidiary Porsche is looking at shifting production of its Cayenne SUV from Slovakia to its Leipzig plant in Germany to boost capacity utilisation.

(Writing by Dave GrahamEditing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen is reportedly considering cutting up to 100,000 jobs globally and potentially closing four German plants—Hanover, Zwickau, Emden and Audi’s Neckarsulm—which could impact over 45,000 workers. (investing.com)
  • Lower Saxony premier Olaf Lies, representing Volkswagen’s second-largest shareholder with 20% voting rights, says producing models currently made in China at German sites could help stabilize capacity utilization and preserve employment. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Labour leaders and unions, backed by a 2024 restructuring deal that ruled out plant closures, strongly oppose proposals to shutter German factories, warning they will resist forcefully. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Volkswagen considering producing China-developed models in Germany?
Producing China-developed models in Germany could help stabilize plant capacity utilization and secure jobs for German workers.
What is Lower Saxony's role in Volkswagen?
Lower Saxony is a major shareholder with a 20% voting stake and is home to Volkswagen's headquarters and several assembly plants.
What challenges is Volkswagen currently facing?
Volkswagen is challenged by Chinese competition, U.S. tariffs, and declining European demand, affecting its traditional business model.
How many jobs might be affected by Volkswagen’s planned restructuring?
Reports suggest Volkswagen may cut up to 100,000 jobs and possibly close four factories in Germany.
Has Volkswagen moved other model production to Germany recently?
Yes, there are plans to shift Porsche Cayenne SUV production from Slovakia to Leipzig, Germany, to improve factory utilization.

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