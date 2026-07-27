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Dollar pulls back as US-Iran attacks pause, oil drops - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar pulls back as US-Iran attacks pause, oil drops

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Dollar Retreats After US Halts Iran Strikes; Oil Prices, Markets React

Market Reactions to US-Iran Tensions and Dollar Movement

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Dollar and Major Currency Performance

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped against its major peers at the start of Asian trading on Monday after the U.S. paused its bombing campaign in Iran during the weekend, prompting a drop in oil prices and boosting global investor confidence.

Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was down 0.2% at 163.585 yen, its biggest decline since July 10. The euro was up 0.2% at $1.1397, while the British pound rose by a similar magnitude to $1.3353.

Oil Prices and Diplomatic Developments

Oil prices sank in early Asian trade, with Brent crude tumbling 4.7% to $92.19 after the U.S. military temporarily halted its two-week long strikes. Iran will halt its own attacks as long as the U.S. does the same, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, following a China-led push to resume stalled diplomatic efforts in Pakistan to end the war. 

Market Sentiment and Analyst Commentary

"Market sentiment was supported by reports that Pakistan and Iran were exploring new peace talks with the U.S. and that oil exports from the Middle East continued to flow", Westpac analysts wrote in a research report. "Over the weekend, the U.S. paused strikes against Iran as tensions in the region continued to escalate."

Other Currencies and Central Bank Outlook

In other major currencies, the New Zealand dollar was 0.3% higher at $0.5802, while its Australian counterpart climbed 0.2% to $0.6997.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.25% to 101.23 at the start of a week packed with central bank meetings, including that of the Federal Reserve.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

Traders have increased their bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting, although the overall odds are little changed from Friday.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 36.3% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the next two-day meeting ending on Wednesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Cryptocurrency Market Update

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.9% at $65,193.62 while ether climbed 1.9% to $1,948.00.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart HunterEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. halted its two-week bombing campaign in Iran Friday night; Iran pledged to reciprocate if attacks cease, easing Middle East tensions and lifting investor sentiment. (au.investing.com)
  • Oil prices plunged nearly 5–6%—Brent fell to around $91–$92/bbl—on hopes for de-escalation and resumed energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Markets now closely monitor the Federal Reserve: futures pricing shows roughly a ~38–39% chance of a 25bp rate hike at the July 29 meeting. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US dollar fall against major currencies?
The US dollar dropped after the US paused its bombing campaign in Iran, boosting investor confidence and affecting currency markets.
How did oil prices react to the US-Iran pause?
Oil prices sank, with Brent crude tumbling 4.7% to $92.19, after the temporary halt in US military strikes on Iran.
What was the impact on other major currencies?
The US dollar declined against the yen, euro, and British pound, while the New Zealand and Australian dollars also rose.
What are traders expecting from the Federal Reserve?
Traders increased bets on a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its upcoming policy meeting.
How did cryptocurrencies perform during this period?
Bitcoin rose by 0.9% to $65,193.62, while ether climbed 1.9% to $1,948.00.

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