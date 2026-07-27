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Australia's Myer drops 12% as retailer flags sharp slowdown in consumer demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Australia's Myer drops 12% as retailer flags sharp slowdown in consumer demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Myer’s Shares Plunge 12% as Australian Consumer Spending Slows Sharply

Australian Retail Sector Faces Headwinds Amid Economic Uncertainty

July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Myer said on Monday consumer spending slumped in June and July as economic uncertainty and deteriorating sentiment weighed on discretionary purchases, sending shares of the department store operator down over 10%.

Shares of Myer were down as much as 12%, their lowest level since late October 2020.

Volatile Trading and Dampened Consumer Sentiment

Trading in the second half was volatile on a month-to-month basis, Myer said, adding that consumer sentiment was dampened by higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict, three interest rate hikes in 2026, slower household income growth, a weaker housing market and household financial uncertainty.

Monthly Sales Performance

Total sales declined 5.5% in June and 4% in July from the previous month, Myer said.

Annual Sales and Business Segment Analysis

Preliminary fiscal 2026 total sales rose 0.3% on a pro forma basis, compared with 0.5% growth in fiscal 2025, as lower sales in the Beauty business and fashion chain Portmans offset gains in other categories.

Promotional Activity and Profitability Impact

The company, which owns Myer Retail and Myer Apparel Brands, said increased promotional activity aimed at stimulating demand was not sufficient to offset weak underlying consumer spending.

Myer said preliminary fiscal 2026 operating gross profit was between A$1.60 billion ($1.12 billion) and A$1.61 billion ($1.13 billion), down 2.1% to 2.5% on a pro forma basis, reflecting higher-than-planned promotional activity.

Additional Information

($1 = 1.4296 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Myer reported month‑on‑month total sales declines of 5.5% in June and 4% in July against a backdrop of deteriorating consumer sentiment.
  • Preliminary fiscal 2026 results showed only 0.3% pro‑forma sales growth and a 2–2.5% drop in operating gross profit (A$1.60–1.61 billion), weighed down by promotional activity costs.
  • Soft consumer sentiment was driven by high fuel prices (linked to the Middle East conflict), three interest‑rate hikes in 2026, sluggish income growth, housing market weakness, and broader economic uncertainty, despite a modest July sentiment rebound.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Myer shares drop by 12%?
Myer shares dropped due to a sharp decline in consumer spending during June and July, driven by economic uncertainty and weakening discretionary purchases.
How did consumer sentiment affect Myer’s sales?
Consumer sentiment was negatively impacted by higher fuel prices, interest rate hikes, slow income growth, and weak housing market, leading to lower sales.
What were Myer’s sales trends for June and July?
Total sales declined by 5.5% in June and 4% in July from the previous month as consumer demand weakened.
Which Myer business segments saw lower sales?
The Beauty business and fashion chain Portmans experienced sales declines, offsetting gains in other categories.
How did Myer’s promotional activity impact gross profit?
Increased promotional activity could not offset weak consumer spending and led to a drop of 2.1% to 2.5% in operating gross profit.

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