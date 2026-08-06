EU Remains Vulnerable if Border Control Relies on Neighbouring Goodwill
EU Border Security and Cooperation Challenges
EU Vulnerability Highlighted by Ceuta Incident
AMSTERDAM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The European Union is vulnerable if border controls depend on the goodwill of one neighbouring country, EU migration chief Magnus Brunner said on Thursday, following the Ceuta border rush.
Importance of Neighbourly Cooperation
"One very important reminder from Ceuta is that to have control, we must cooperate with our neighbours, of course, but as long as control depends on the goodwill of one neighbouring state, we remain,(...) vulnerable", he said during an EU parliamentary meeting.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Toby Chopra)