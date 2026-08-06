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EU vulnerable if border controls rely on neighbouring country's goodwill, migration chief says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU vulnerable if border controls rely on neighbouring country's goodwill, migration chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Finance Politics European Union Migration security

EU Remains Vulnerable if Border Control Relies on Neighbouring Goodwill

EU Border Security and Cooperation Challenges

EU Vulnerability Highlighted by Ceuta Incident

AMSTERDAM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The European Union is vulnerable if border controls depend on the goodwill of one neighbouring country, EU migration chief Magnus Brunner said on Thursday, following the Ceuta border rush.

Importance of Neighbourly Cooperation

"One very important reminder from Ceuta is that to have control, we must cooperate with our neighbours, of course, but as long as control depends on the goodwill of one neighbouring state, we remain,(...) vulnerable", he said during an EU parliamentary meeting.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Magnus Brunner highlighted that relying on a single neighbour’s cooperation for border control leaves the EU exposed—a lesson reinforced by the recent Ceuta border rush (Reuters, Aug 6).
  • Despite a 26% drop in illegal crossings in 2025 and improved return rates, the EU still needs to strengthen its internal systems and reduce dependence on partners (EU State of Schengen report).
  • Cooperation with Morocco helped curb migration in the past, but the Ceuta incident shows that overreliance on such external partnerships can backfire if political dynamics shift.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU migration chief say about border control vulnerability?
Magnus Brunner stated the EU is vulnerable if border control depends solely on the goodwill of a neighbouring country.
What incident prompted the EU's comments on border control?
The remarks followed the Ceuta border rush, highlighting issues in relying on neighbouring countries for border management.
Why is cooperation with neighbouring countries important for EU border security?
Cooperation is needed, but control should not depend entirely on one neighbour’s goodwill to maintain EU security.
Where did Magnus Brunner make these comments?
He made the comments during an EU parliamentary meeting in Amsterdam.

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