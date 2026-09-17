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Hungary expands civilian drone factory to boost EU production - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary expands civilian drone factory to boost EU production

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Hungary's ABZ Innovation Expands Drone Factory to Boost EU Output

ABZ Innovation's Factory Expansion and Market Impact

Factory Extension Details and Production Capacity

SZENTENDRE, Hungary, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hungarian civilian drone manufacturer ABZ Innovation opened a 7 million euro ($8 million) factory extension on Thursday that it said would quintuple output by the end of next year as it seeks to meet growing demand from US and European clients.

The factory, which ABZ says is one the largest civilian drone production sites in Europe, will produce 2,000 drones a year on a single shift and 3,500 on a double shift, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Karoly Ludvigh said.

Investment and Strategic Goals

The expansion, funded by US investor Assembly Ventures, Germany's Vsquared Ventures and Hungary's Day One Capital, could help reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturing, Ludvigh said. Sales are dominated by US and European markets.

"I think the fact that we have a factory where we can output 2,000 to 3,500 industrial drones yearly is a very, very big step because before this there was almost no existing capacity to manufacture these kinds of drones," he said.

Financial Performance and Product Applications

Financial Results and Future Outlook

ABZ posted a 1 billion forint ($3.2 million) loss in 2025, driven by the costs of ramping up production. Ludvigh said the company, which makes heavy-duty drones for agricultural and industrial purposes, hoped to break even in a few years.

Product Uses and Global Reach

The company's drones are used for precision spraying, seed and fertiliser spreading, industrial cleaning and cargo operations, and are sold in more than 40 countries.

Industry Perspective and Challenges

Expert Opinion on Drone Market Growth

"The demand for drones worldwide is astonishing," said Gergely Kis, a drone technology adviser at consultancy eNET. "I think that anyone investing in this now will find that it is an investment that pays off over the long term."

Regulatory and Infrastructure Challenges

However, he said slow progress in unmanned traffic management systems capable of tracking and controlling large numbers of drones was holding back growth in civilian applications in Europe.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.8712 euros)

($1 = 316.9000 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The new Szentendre facility, inaugurated September 17, 2026, increases ABZ’s production fourfold, targeting up to 3,500 drones annually on double shift (itkey.media)
  • A €7 million round led by Vsquared Ventures, Assembly Ventures and Day One Capital underpins the expansion, reflecting strategic backing to build European sovereignty in drone manufacturing (abzinnovation.com)
  • While currently serving over 40 countries, including key US and EU markets, ABZ offers a European alternative to Chinese drone suppliers dominating the civilian segment (dronelife.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of ABZ Innovation's factory expansion in Hungary?
The factory expansion aims to increase civilian drone production to meet rising demand from US and European clients.
How many drones will the expanded facility be able to produce annually?
The factory will produce 2,000 drones per year on a single shift and up to 3,500 on a double shift.
Who funded the expansion of Hungary's ABZ Innovation drone factory?
The expansion was funded by US-based Assembly Ventures, Germany's Vsquared Ventures, and Hungary's Day One Capital.
How could the factory expansion impact European drone manufacturing?
It could reduce reliance on Chinese manufacturing and strengthen Europe's capacity for civilian drone production.
What industries does ABZ Innovation's drones serve?
Their drones are used for agricultural spraying, industrial cleaning, seed and fertiliser spreading, and cargo operations.

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