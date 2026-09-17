GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spain's Moeve says upended energy markets revive green hydrogen as €1 billion project breaks ground - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain's Moeve says upended energy markets revive green hydrogen as €1 billion project breaks ground

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets green energy Investing Business

Spain's Moeve Launches Major €1 Billion Green Hydrogen Project Amid Energy Shift

Moeve's Green Hydrogen Initiative and Strategic Transformation

By Pietro Lombardi

Project Approval and Investment Details

PALOS DE LA FRONTERA, Spain Sept 17 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Moeve is pressing ahead with one of Europe's biggest green hydrogen projects as upended energy markets hit by the Iran war revive demand for cleaner alternatives, CEO Maarten Wetselaar told Reuters on Thursday.

In March the company approved the Onuba project, involving more than €1 billion ($1.15 billion) in investment, including over €300 million in EU subsidies. This is the first part of a broader project expected to reach 2 GW in electrolysis capacity.

Moeve has a 51% stake in Onuba, with investors including France's Hy24 and Spain's public-private financial institution COFIDES owning the remainder. 

Market Conditions and Hydrogen Competitiveness

"Right now, green hydrogen is competitive with grey hydrogen because the natural gas price is very high," Wetselaar said as the company officially broke ground on the project in southern Spain.

"Interest in green molecules in general and green hydrogen specifically has really gone up," he added, without elaborating.

Green vs. Grey Hydrogen

Green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy while grey hydrogen is made with natural gas. Green hydrogen projects worldwide have struggled to attract customers because they remain more expensive than hydrogen made from natural gas.

Expansion Beyond Hydrogen: Biofuels and Investment

Moeve is also building a biofuel facility, expected to start production next year, taking overall investment so far to €2.4 billion.

Corporate Transformation and Asset Divestment

Owned by Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala and U.S.-based private equity firm Carlyle Group, Moeve rebranded from Cepsa in 2024 to reflect its shift into low-carbon businesses under an €8-billion transformation plan.

Since 2022, it has sold most of its oil production assets, including operations in Abu Dhabi and South America.

Wetselaar said he expected the company's remaining assets in Algeria to be sold before 2030, without giving details.

"I would be very surprised that those assets are still in the portfolio" by 2030, he said.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Outlook

Moeve and Portugal's Galp have been in talks since January about combining their refining, chemicals and fuel retail businesses.

Wetselaar expects an agreement by the end of the year and is confident it will get all necessary approvals.  

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8715 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi; editing by Charlie Devereux and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Onuba, the inaugural phase of Moeve’s Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, begins construction in Huelva with ~300 MW electrolysis capacity (expandable by ~105 MW), backed by more than €1 billion and significant EU funding.
  • The project positions Moeve at the forefront of Europe’s green hydrogen drive, with supply of electrolyzers by thyssenkrupp nucera and support from De Nora, aiming for ~45,000 tons H₂ annually and cutting ~250,000 tons CO₂/year.
  • As part of its €8 billion Positive Motion strategy following its rebrand from Cepsa in 2024, Moeve is reinforcing its low‑carbon pivot with investments in green hydrogen, biofuels, and sustainable mobility.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Moeve's Onuba project in Spain?
Onuba is Moeve's green hydrogen project in southern Spain, involving over €1 billion in investment and projected to reach 2 GW in electrolysis capacity.
Why is green hydrogen demand increasing in Europe?
Energy market instability, particularly due to the Iran war and high natural gas prices, has revived demand for cleaner energy alternatives like green hydrogen.
Who are the main investors in Moeve's green hydrogen project?
Moeve owns 51% of the Onuba project, with France's Hy24 and Spain's COFIDES as major co-investors.
What is the total expected investment in Moeve's low-carbon transformation?
Moeve plans to invest €8 billion in transforming to low-carbon businesses, including green hydrogen and biofuels.
When is Moeve expected to sell its remaining oil assets?
Moeve aims to sell its remaining oil production assets in Algeria before 2030.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for GlobalFoundries, Marvell expand chip capacity deal for AI data center connectivity

GlobalFoundries, Marvell expand chip capacity deal for AI data center connectivity

Image for US-Iran conflict helps drive wave of supertanker orders 

US-Iran conflict helps drive wave of supertanker orders 

Image for UK insurers urge Bank of England to rethink 'dynamic' stress test

UK insurers urge Bank of England to rethink 'dynamic' stress test

Image for Novo, Orbis sign up to $1.4 billion deal to develop oral drugs

Novo, Orbis sign up to $1.4 billion deal to develop oral drugs

Image for Greek parliament lifts immunity of ex-Commissioner amid 'Qatargate' probe

Greek parliament lifts immunity of ex-Commissioner amid 'Qatargate' probe

Image for Major central banks on tightening path amid energy price shock

Major central banks on tightening path amid energy price shock

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for India's Tata reappoints chairman, backs listing in rift with controlling charity
India's Tata reappoints chairman, backs listing in rift with controlling charity
Image for Hungary expands civilian drone factory to boost EU production
Hungary expands civilian drone factory to boost EU production
Image for Canada and EU should ally to protect democracies, Carney says, after 'associate member' proposal angers Trump
Canada and EU should ally to protect democracies, Carney says, after 'associate member' proposal angers Trump
Image for Oil falls 3% to one-week low as supply disruption fears ease
Oil falls 3% to one-week low as supply disruption fears ease
Image for Rising oil, rates and yields brew up stagflation cocktail for markets
Rising oil, rates and yields brew up stagflation cocktail for markets
Image for Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook
Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook
Image for Bank of England sounds inflation alarm as it holds interest rates
Bank of England sounds inflation alarm as it holds interest rates
Image for Instant View: Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales
Instant View: Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales
Image for Lucid, Bolt team up to deploy 25,000 robotaxis across Europe
Lucid, Bolt team up to deploy 25,000 robotaxis across Europe
Image for King Charles warns AI leaders of existential risks if technology falls into wrong hands
King Charles warns AI leaders of existential risks if technology falls into wrong hands
Image for French fishermen blockade ports as budget fight looms
French fishermen blockade ports as budget fight looms
Image for Poland ends alert after jets scrambled, sirens sound as Russia strikes western Ukraine
Poland ends alert after jets scrambled, sirens sound as Russia strikes western Ukraine
View All Finance Posts