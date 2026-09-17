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India's Tata reappoints chairman, backs listing in rift with controlling charity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India's Tata reappoints chairman, backs listing in rift with controlling charity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Tata Sons Reappoints Chairman, Explores Listing Amid Boardroom Rift

Boardroom Tensions and Strategic Decisions at Tata Sons

By Aditya Kalra and Jayshree P Upadhyay

Reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as Chairman

NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - India's Tata reappointed N. Chandrasekaran as chairman on Thursday and said it would consider a public listing, defying the family charity which controls the salt-to-software conglomerate and laying bare a schism within the 158-year-old group.

Disagreements with Tata Trusts

Chandrasekaran and the Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts, which owns 66% of Tata's holding company, have sparred over issues ranging from a potential listing of Tata Sons and Air India's mounting losses to a planned exit by a minority shareholder.

Relief for the Group Amid Challenges

The 63-year-old chairman's reappointment came as a relief for the group which faces deepening losses at Air India, a sharp slump at Jaguar Land Rover and the fallout from a data breach, lifting the shares of Tata Group companies.

History of Boardroom Disputes

Boardroom disputes are not new to Tata Sons. In 2016, the board sacked its then-chairman after he fell out over governance issues ​with group patriarch Ratan Tata, Noel's half-brother who headed the charity arm before his death in 2024.

Chandrasekaran's Previous Announcement

Chandrasekaran had last month said he would not seek another term as chairman after February 2027. But Tata Group said in a statement the board this month requested him to reconsider his decision in "larger interests", which he accepted on Thursday. 

Noel Tata's Opposition

Noel Tata, 68, opposed Chandrasekaran's reappointment as well as the potential listing of Tata Sons, in a statement at Thursday's board meeting, highlighting the disagreements.

Tata Trusts' Legal Objection

The reappointment is "illegal" according to the articles of association of Tata Sons, Tata Trusts said in a statement.

Chandrasekaran became chairman of Tata Sons in 2017 and was reappointed for a second five-year term in 2022. 

POTENTIAL LISTING

Tata Sons' Structure and Financials

Tata Sons, which is the apex holding company of the Tata Group, controls more than 30 Tata companies, including IT firm TCS and Tata Motors. 

​Tata Group companies had ⁠combined revenue of $185 billion in the last financial year. Its 26 publicly listed companies had a combined market capitalisation of $277 billion as of March 31.

Regulatory Pressure from RBI

Thursday's board decision also comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons' request to be exempted from rules that would require it to list, something it has been trying to avoid having to do.

The RBI classified it as an "upper-layer" non-banking financial company (NBFC) in 2022. Companies in that category are subject to enhanced regulation and a listing requirement.

Compliance and Next Steps

The board on Thursday said it would move towards that compliance requirement and consider a listing, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. 

Tata Sons stopped short of making that explicit, saying it will "initiate steps to comply with the applicable RBI Guidelines and will seek guidance from RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements."    

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Surbhi Misra and Chandini Monappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • N. Chandrasekaran secures a third five‑year term despite earlier reluctance and opposition from Tata Trusts' Noel Tata (boursorama.com)
  • RBI rejected Tata Sons’ application to exit Upper‑Layer NBFC classification, reinforcing a mandatory listing requirement the group must now explore (indiatoday.in)
  • The move lays bare sharp governance tensions between management and controlling philanthropy, echoing past boardroom disputes within the 158‑year‑old conglomerate (boursorama.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was N. Chandrasekaran reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons?
The board of Tata Sons requested N. Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision not to seek another term, citing larger group interests.
What is the dispute between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts?
The dispute centers on Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the potential listing of Tata Sons, which Tata Trusts opposes as 'illegal' under the group's articles.
Will Tata Sons pursue a public listing?
Tata Sons will initiate steps to comply with RBI listing requirements and is considering a public listing, as mandated for upper-layer NBFCs.
How does the RBI's classification affect Tata Sons?
The RBI's upper-layer NBFC classification requires Tata Sons to comply with stricter regulations, including a mandatory listing requirement.
What challenges is Tata Group currently facing?
Tata Group is grappling with Air India's losses, a downturn at Jaguar Land Rover, and the recent fallout from a data breach.

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