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Singapore's DBS targets over $774 billion in wealth assets by 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Singapore's DBS targets over $774 billion in wealth assets by 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Asian Markets Wealth Management

DBS Group Targets S$1 Trillion in Wealth Assets Under Management by 2030

DBS Group's Ambitious Wealth Management Growth Plans

By Rae Wee and Yantoultra Ngui

DBS Sets S$1 Trillion AUM Target

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - DBS Group aims to grow assets under management in its wealth business to more than S$1 trillion ($774 billion) by 2030, its unit's head said, as Singapore's biggest bank bets on rising Asian wealth and inflows into regional financial hubs.

The target spans the lender's retail and wealth segments and marks an increase of about S$400 billion from S$632 billion in wealth assets under management at the end of 2025.

Growth Trajectory and Strategy

"From full year 2015 to 2025, in 10 years, we grew our AUM by S$400 billion. Looking at the traction, our ambition now is to grow the same S$400 billion by half the time," Shee Tse Koon, DBS's group executive and group head of consumer banking and wealth management, said at a media briefing.

"Many of the macro trends that we see, for example the rise of wealth in Asia, and also the shift of wealth into Asia, I think these macro trends are what will be tailwinds."

Regional Wealth Trends and Singapore's Role

Global banks have been ramping up their wealth offerings across Asia to tap the region's rapidly growing affluent population.

Singapore has been a key beneficiary of that push. Its safe-haven appeal has fuelled a steady stream of wealth inflows at a time of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, lifting the fortunes of the city-state's three largest banks.

Client Growth and Expansion Plans

As of May, the number of newly onboarded high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients at DBS, which banks more than a third of single-family offices established in Singapore, had risen 20% from a year earlier.

Hiring and Talent Strategy

The lender is also planning to hire more than 600 relationship managers or frontline advisers and platform engineers by the end of 2028, mainly across its core markets of Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.

"It's not just about the frontliners. We need the engineers, the tech people, the platform people to create that capability and the capacity," said Shee.

Wealth Continuum and Customer Segmentation

"Our wealth continuum is about really winning in every segment... it's about serving them most appropriately in that segment, because as I said, customers are not homogeneous."

Physical Expansion of Wealth Franchise

Last month, DBS announced that it would ‌open 18 new wealth centres across Asia by the end of 2027 and upgrade 36 existing centres over the next 18 months, marking the largest ​physical expansion of its wealth franchise to date.

($1 = 1.2924 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Rae Wee and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • DBS plans to increase wealth AUM by S$400 billion in five years, matching its decade‑long gain from 2015–2025 in half the time—pointing to ambitious wealth‑management growth. (dbs.com)
  • DBS is launching 18 new wealth centres across six Asian markets by end‑2027 and upgrading 36 more—its largest physical expansion yet—to deepen in‑region client engagement. (dbs.com)
  • Hiring more than 600 relationship managers, platform engineers, and technologists through 2028, DBS is bolstering both client‑facing and support infrastructure amid regional wealth inflows. (businesstimes.com.sg)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new wealth assets target for DBS by 2030?
DBS aims to grow its wealth assets under management to over S$1 trillion (approximately $774 billion) by 2030.
How much growth is DBS targeting in wealth assets from 2025 to 2030?
DBS targets an increase of about S$400 billion, growing from S$632 billion at the end of 2025 to over S$1 trillion by 2030.
Which regions are included in DBS’s wealth business expansion?
DBS is expanding its wealth business across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan.
How is DBS supporting its wealth management growth?
DBS plans to hire over 600 relationship managers and platform engineers and open 18 new wealth centres in Asia by the end of 2027.
What macro trends are supporting DBS’s wealth business targets?
The rise of wealth in Asia and increased inflows into Asian financial hubs are the key macro trends driving DBS's ambitions.

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