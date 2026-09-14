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airBaltic files for Chapter 11 financial restructuring in New York - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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airBaltic files for Chapter 11 financial restructuring in New York

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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AirBaltic Seeks Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection Amid Iran War Fallout

AirBaltic's Bankruptcy Filing and Financial Restructuring

By Andrius Sytas and Gianluca Lo Nostro

Background and Reasons for Filing

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latvia's airBaltic voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in New York, it said on Monday, as it seeks to restructure its debt pile and survive a deepening sector-wide crisis brought on by the Iran war.

Securing Financing During Restructuring

AirBaltic said in a statement it had secured a commitment for €350 million ($405 million) in financing from lenders including Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin Capital Management, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree Capital Management to support its operations during the restructuring.

The funding, at a rate of about 12%, is subject to approval by the court, airBaltic CEO Erno Hilden told a press conference.

"In the coming months we will engage with all our stakeholders to agree on sustainable terms," he said, adding that the company is looking at €44 million profit improvement annually.

AirBaltic said flights would operate as scheduled during the court-supervised process which it expects to finish by June next year.

Impact of Iran War on Aviation Sector

The U.S. war with Iran has caused jet fuel prices to double, sparking the air travel sector's worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors and executives have warned that carriers with stretched balance sheets risked collapse.

"AirBaltic has been experiencing acute financial stress due to a combination of financial and geopolitical factors," the airline's board wrote in a filing with the bankruptcy court.

Financial Liabilities and Revenue

AirBaltic has approximately $583 million in funded debt and finance lease liabilities, and it owes €106 million in payroll taxes and airline taxes and fees, it wrote in the filing.

Its 2025 revenue was approximately €779 million.

'One of the Best Options' to Keep AirBaltic Going

'ONE OF THE BEST OPTIONS' TO KEEP AIRBALTIC GOING

AirBaltic, which has a fleet of some 50 Airbus A220-300 planes, is majority-owned by the Latvian government, with Germany's Lufthansa holding a 10% minority stake.

Before the filing, airBaltic's bondholders had been due to vote on the company's plan to raise up to €257 million through new super-senior debt due in February 2027, at a rate of 25%.

Government and Stakeholder Responses

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said the Chapter 11 proceedings were initiated after bondholders with over 70% of the value of the debt decided to opt for liquidation instead.

"I view this solution as one of the best options for ensuring airBaltic's viability, as it provides the necessary tools and time to implement the restructuring plan," Kulbergs said in a statement.

The government is continuing to look for a strategic investor as airBaltic reduces its fleet and reorganises obligations, he added.

Industry-Wide Effects and Comparisons

AirBaltic is the second airline casualty linked to the Iran war after Spirit Airlines collapsed in May. The U.S. discount carrier, which filed for bankruptcy months before the conflict began in late February, had failed to secure creditor support for a government bailout plan.

Other airlines like AirAsia, Southeast Asia's largest budget carrier, are seeking fresh capital.

Chapter 11 Offers Protection from Creditors

CHAPTER 11 OFFERS PROTECTION FROM CREDITORS

Hilden, who led Scandinavian airline SAS through its Chapter 11 proceedings during 2022-2024, said airBaltic is "targeting (the) same process".

"This gives them a protective framework to put their house in order... I don't see why airBaltic wouldn't do the same as SAS," said John Strickland, an analyst.

Expert Opinions on the Restructuring

Yves Schwyter, founder of aviation capital risk intelligence firm Vectus Intelligence, said the Chapter 11 route was a "probably more sustainable capital structure than what was on the table a week ago."

The airline had aimed to grow its fleet to 100 planes, and, according to aviation analyst Simonas Bartkus, was expecting to develop transit traffic from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine through Riga.

"This is no longer available, and the company became too large for its market... The rise in fuel costs made the situation acute, they had no time to find a solution," he said.

Additional Financial Struggles

Prime Minister Kulbergs said in a video on X that by April airBaltic had "burned through" €380 million raised via bonds issued in 2024. A €30 million emergency government loan ran out in June, he added, and the airline had tried to lease out its excess aircraft.

"Serving Baltic and Latvian routes requires only 30 aircraft, not 100," he said.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8653 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk, Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, Joanna Plucinska in London; Editing by Stine Jacobsen, Milla Nissi-Prussak, Adam Jourdan, Joe Bavier and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • airBaltic obtained a €350 million commitment from lenders including Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree, subject to court approval
  • The airline, majority‑owned by Latvia with Lufthansa holding 10%, aims to restructure roughly $583 million in debt and €106 million in taxes/fees while continuing flight operations and targeting €44 million in annual profit improvement
  • This marks the second airline collapse linked to the Iran war—after U.S. low‑cost carrier Spirit Airlines shut down in May due to fuel‑price surge, highlighting the sector‑wide financial stress

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AirBaltic file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy?
AirBaltic filed for Chapter 11 due to financial stress from increased jet fuel prices and sector crisis caused by the Iran war.
Will AirBaltic flights continue to operate during restructuring?
Yes, AirBaltic stated that flights will continue as scheduled throughout the court-supervised restructuring process.
How much funding has AirBaltic secured during bankruptcy proceedings?
AirBaltic has secured a €350 million ($405 million) financing commitment from strategic lenders, subject to court approval.
What are AirBaltic’s plans after filing for Chapter 11?
The airline plans to restructure its debts, improve annual profits by €44 million, reduce its fleet size, and seek a strategic investor.
How has the Iran war impacted the airline industry?
The Iran war has caused jet fuel prices to double, leading to a major crisis for airlines with weaker finances.

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