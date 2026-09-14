GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy's Catania airport shuts again as Etna ash halts flights - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy's Catania airport shuts again as Etna ash halts flights

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Travel Transport Italy Airports

Catania Airport in Italy Shuts Again as Volcanic Ash from Etna Disrupts Flights

Flight Suspensions and Ongoing Volcanic Activity

Recent Suspension of Flights at Catania Airport

ROME, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Flights at Italy's Catania airport were suspended again on Monday due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna's ongoing activity, the company operating the Sicilian hub said.

Details on Arrival Suspensions

All arrivals at the airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, will be suspended until 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT), airport operator SAC said in a Facebook post.

Impact of Mount Etna's Activity on Air Travel

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, but ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travellers during the peak holiday season.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • This latest shutdown is the most recent in a summer marked by repeated closures—most notably from August 6‑15—when over a third of scheduled flights were cancelled and more than 600 diverted due to ash clouds (internazionale.it).
  • Catania Airport handles around 10–13 million passengers annually, ranking as Sicily’s busiest and Italy’s fifth‑busiest hub; its proximity to Europe’s most active volcano makes it especially vulnerable during eruptive periods (cdn.airserviceone.com).
  • The prolonged disruptions have placed mounting pressure on smaller regional airports like Palermo, Trapani, Comiso, and Lamezia Terme, which have absorbed diverted flights while straining their capacity (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Catania airport shut again?
Catania airport was shut due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna's ongoing activity, causing flight suspensions.
How long will arrivals be suspended at Catania airport?
All arrivals are suspended until 4 p.m. local time according to the airport operator.
How does Mount Etna affect Catania airport operations?
Mount Etna's eruptions cause ash emissions that frequently disrupt flights at Catania airport, especially during periods of intense activity.
How busy is Catania airport in Italy?
Catania airport is Italy's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic.
Has there been a significant impact on travelers this summer?
Yes, the particularly intense ash emissions have affected thousands of travellers during the peak holiday season.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany to order fourth new signals intelligence ship

Germany to order fourth new signals intelligence ship

Image for UK's FTSE 100 rises as oil stocks gain; key announcements in focus

UK's FTSE 100 rises as oil stocks gain; key announcements in focus

Image for UK financial regulator seeks views on tokenising gold

UK financial regulator seeks views on tokenising gold

Image for Sterling hits one-month low as oil price jump boosts dollar

Sterling hits one-month low as oil price jump boosts dollar

Image for Factbox-Key facts about Kosovo former guerrilla commander and ex-president Hashim Thaci

Factbox-Key facts about Kosovo former guerrilla commander and ex-president Hashim Thaci

Image for War crimes tribunal to announce verdict in trial of former Kosovo president Thaci

War crimes tribunal to announce verdict in trial of former Kosovo president Thaci

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Airlines urge more competition on used jet engine parts
Airlines urge more competition on used jet engine parts
Image for AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite
AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite
Image for Merz wins respite in German municipal polls but tougher tests to come
Merz wins respite in German municipal polls but tougher tests to come
Image for Bank of England set to hold rates steady, slow QT
Bank of England set to hold rates steady, slow QT
Image for Euronext, Deutsche Boerse gain after CEO revives merger talk
Euronext, Deutsche Boerse gain after CEO revives merger talk
Image for Oil prices continue surge, rising 3% amid Saudi pipeline outage after attack
Oil prices continue surge, rising 3% amid Saudi pipeline outage after attack
Image for Palliser Capital urges Recordati's board to withdraw support for CVC-GBL offer
Palliser Capital urges Recordati's board to withdraw support for CVC-GBL offer
Image for Dollar rallies as oil prices jump and AI fears knock markets
Dollar rallies as oil prices jump and AI fears knock markets
Image for Goldman Sachs sees BoE rate hike in November amid inflation concerns
Goldman Sachs sees BoE rate hike in November amid inflation concerns
Image for King Charles to host AI executives as threat fears mount
King Charles to host AI executives as threat fears mount
Image for Stocks rattled by AI CEO warnings; oil and bonds add to gloom
Stocks rattled by AI CEO warnings; oil and bonds add to gloom
Image for Opposition set to halt Sweden's slide to right
Opposition set to halt Sweden's slide to right
View All Finance Posts