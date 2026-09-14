Catania Airport in Italy Shuts Again as Volcanic Ash from Etna Disrupts Flights
Flight Suspensions and Ongoing Volcanic Activity
Recent Suspension of Flights at Catania Airport
ROME, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Flights at Italy's Catania airport were suspended again on Monday due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna's ongoing activity, the company operating the Sicilian hub said.
Details on Arrival Suspensions
All arrivals at the airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, will be suspended until 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT), airport operator SAC said in a Facebook post.
Impact of Mount Etna's Activity on Air Travel
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, but ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travellers during the peak holiday season.
(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)