ArcelorMittal Ukraine Steel Plant Hit by Missile Strike, Two Killed
Missile Strike Impact on ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Steel Plant
Details of the Attack
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said on Monday a ballistic missile strike hit its Ukrainian steel plant ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih on Saturday, killing two contractors and injuring two employees.
Damage Assessment and Production Suspension
Extent of Damage
The strike damaged the plant's ironmaking area and suspended primary steel production while the company assesses repairs, ArcelorMittal said, adding it was too early to estimate when operations could resume.
Company Response and Next Steps
(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)