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Finance

Two killed in missile strike on ArcelorMittal Ukraine plant, company says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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ArcelorMittal Ukraine Steel Plant Hit by Missile Strike, Two Killed

Missile Strike Impact on ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Steel Plant

Details of the Attack

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said on Monday a ballistic missile strike hit its Ukrainian steel plant ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih on Saturday, killing two contractors and injuring two employees.

Damage Assessment and Production Suspension

Extent of Damage

The strike damaged the plant's ironmaking area and suspended primary steel production while the company assesses repairs, ArcelorMittal said, adding it was too early to estimate when operations could resume.

Company Response and Next Steps

(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike, part of a broader wave of Russian attacks in Ukraine on Sept. 12, damaged ironmaking and auxiliary facilities, forcing a shutdown of primary production at the plant.
  • ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih—Ukraine’s largest rolled-steel producer—has previously been hit in December 2022 and August 2026, suffering repeated damage to blast furnace and energy operations, as well as casualties.
  • Restoration timelines remain uncertain as specialists assess the extent of damage; the ongoing campaign underscores Russia’s targeting of Ukraine’s economic infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the ArcelorMittal Ukraine plant?
A ballistic missile strike hit the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih steel plant, causing fatalities and injuries.
How many people were killed in the missile strike?
Two contractors were killed in the attack.
Were there any injuries reported?
Yes, two employees were injured during the missile strike.
How was steel production affected by the strike?
Primary steel production was suspended while the company assesses repairs.
Can the restart date for operations be estimated?
No, ArcelorMittal said it is too early to estimate when operations can resume.

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