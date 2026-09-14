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Novo Nordisk rebrands as 'Novo', announces cultural reset - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo Nordisk rebrands as 'Novo', announces cultural reset

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Novo Nordisk Announces 'Novo' Rebrand and Major Cultural Reset for 2024

Novo's Strategic Rebrand and Cultural Transformation

Company Name Change and Business Strategy

Sept 14 - Novo Nordisk is changing its day-to-day name to 'Novo', and taking a new approach to company culture as it looks to claw back ground in the fierce obesity drug race, the Danish drugmaker said on Monday. 

• Novo, which is slated to unveil details on its business strategy during a Capital Markets Day on September 21, will keep 'Novo Nordisk A/S' as its legal name.

Introduction of "The Novo Way" Cultural Strategy

Core Principles of the New Culture

• The company set out on Monday a new cultural strategy it called "The Novo Way", centred around four principles — customer obsession, competitiveness, clarity, and care and integrity.

Market Pressures and Competitive Landscape

Competition from Eli Lilly and Investor Expectations

• The move comes as it faces fierce competition from rival weight-loss drug maker Eli Lilly, investor pressure to deliver new blockbusters, and setbacks to its medicine pipeline.

Performance of Novo's Shares and Prescription Data

• The company's Copenhagen shares are down nearly 15% this year, even as its oral GLP-1 outpaces Eli Lilly by hundreds of thousands of U.S. prescriptions per week, according to IQVIA data provided by an analyst.

Pipeline Challenges and Recent Setbacks

Impact of Clinical Trial Cancellations

• Commercial gains have been overshadowed by pipeline trouble, capped by last week’s decision to scrap two late-stage trials for its experimental heart drug ziltivekimab.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Novo will use ‘Novo’ as its day‑to‑day brand name while retaining ‘Novo Nordisk A/S’ legally, signaling a strategic refresh amid intense rivalry in obesity therapeutics
  • The new culture framework, “The Novo Way,” emphasizes customer obsession, competitiveness, clarity, and care & integrity as guiding principles
  • The rebrand and cultural shift occur as Novo faces investor pressure, pipeline setbacks—particularly halting two Phase III trials of heart drug ziltivekimab—and aims to regain momentum before its September 21 Capital Markets Day

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Novo Nordisk rebranding as 'Novo'?
Novo Nordisk is rebranding as 'Novo' to reset its company culture and improve competitiveness in the obesity drug market.
What is 'The Novo Way' cultural strategy?
'The Novo Way' is Novo's new cultural strategy focused on customer obsession, competitiveness, clarity, and care and integrity.
Will the legal name of Novo Nordisk change?
No, the company's legal name will remain 'Novo Nordisk A/S' despite the rebrand.
How is Novo performing against competitors like Eli Lilly?
Despite setbacks, Novo's oral GLP-1 drug outpaces Eli Lilly in U.S. prescriptions, though company shares are down 15% this year.
What recent challenges has Novo faced?
Novo has faced pipeline setbacks, including scrapping late-stage heart drug trials and facing investor pressure for new medicines.

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