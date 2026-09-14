Novo Nordisk Announces 'Novo' Rebrand and Major Cultural Reset for 2024

Novo's Strategic Rebrand and Cultural Transformation

Company Name Change and Business Strategy

Sept 14 - Novo Nordisk is changing its day-to-day name to 'Novo', and taking a new approach to company culture as it looks to claw back ground in the fierce obesity drug race, the Danish drugmaker said on Monday.

• Novo, which is slated to unveil details on its business strategy during a Capital Markets Day on September 21, will keep 'Novo Nordisk A/S' as its legal name.

Introduction of "The Novo Way" Cultural Strategy

Core Principles of the New Culture

• The company set out on Monday a new cultural strategy it called "The Novo Way", centred around four principles — customer obsession, competitiveness, clarity, and care and integrity.

Market Pressures and Competitive Landscape

Competition from Eli Lilly and Investor Expectations

• The move comes as it faces fierce competition from rival weight-loss drug maker Eli Lilly, investor pressure to deliver new blockbusters, and setbacks to its medicine pipeline.

Performance of Novo's Shares and Prescription Data

• The company's Copenhagen shares are down nearly 15% this year, even as its oral GLP-1 outpaces Eli Lilly by hundreds of thousands of U.S. prescriptions per week, according to IQVIA data provided by an analyst.

Pipeline Challenges and Recent Setbacks

Impact of Clinical Trial Cancellations

• Commercial gains have been overshadowed by pipeline trouble, capped by last week’s decision to scrap two late-stage trials for its experimental heart drug ziltivekimab.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)