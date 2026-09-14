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Sazerac acquires Au Vodka for more than £300 million, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sazerac acquires Au Vodka for more than £300 million, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Sazerac Completes £300 Million Acquisition of UK-Based Au Vodka

Key Details of the Sazerac and Au Vodka Acquisition

By Abigail Summerville

Acquisition Overview

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spirits company Sazerac announced on Monday that it completed the acquisition of Au Vodka in a deal that a source familiar with the matter said valued the UK-based vodka and ready-to-drink brand at more than £300 million ($405 million).

Sazerac's Expansion Strategy

The privately held American company has acquired several brands this year while pursuing a much bigger deal for its Louisville, Kentucky neighbor Brown-Forman. 

Sazerac's Brand Portfolio

• Sazerac has a portfolio of more than 500 brands including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, BuzzBallz, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and SVEDKA Vodka.

Impact on UK Market

• The Au Vodka deal will strengthen Sazerac's presence in the UK market as it expands globally.

About Au Vodka

Founders and History

• Friends Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn founded Au Vodka in 2015 in Swansea.

Sazerac's Corporate Background and Recent Moves

Company Heritage

• Sazerac traces its roots back to the 1850s and is owned by the Goldring family. It offered to buy Jack Daniel's whiskey maker Brown-Forman this year for $32 per share, valuing the company at about $15 billion, but the bid was rejected.

Exchange Rate Information

• (£1 = $1.35)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abigail Summerville in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Key Takeaways

  • Au Vodka, founded in 2015 in Swansea by Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn (joined by Charlie Sloth), has rapidly become the UK’s leading ultra‑premium RTD vodka brand (beveragedaily.com).
  • The acquisition deepens Sazerac’s footprint in the UK and RTD sector; the firm already owns 500+ spirits brands including Buffalo Trace, SVEDKA, Fireball, BuzzBallz (beveragedaily.com).
  • Founders stand to gain substantial payouts—Sky News reports a potential £500 million windfall including future earn‑outs—highlighting the deal’s upside beyond the initial £300 million valuation (news.sky.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Sazerac pay to acquire Au Vodka?
Sazerac acquired Au Vodka for more than £300 million, according to a source familiar with the deal.
Who founded Au Vodka?
Au Vodka was founded by friends Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn in Swansea in 2015.
What is the strategic impact of the Au Vodka acquisition for Sazerac?
The deal strengthens Sazerac's presence in the UK market and supports its global expansion.
What other major brands does Sazerac own?
Sazerac's portfolio includes Buffalo Trace Bourbon, BuzzBallz, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, and SVEDKA Vodka.
Did Sazerac attempt to acquire any other major companies in 2024?
Yes, Sazerac offered to buy Brown-Forman, valued at about $15 billion, but the bid was rejected.

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