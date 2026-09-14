Sazerac Completes £300 Million Acquisition of UK-Based Au Vodka
Key Details of the Sazerac and Au Vodka Acquisition
By Abigail Summerville
Acquisition Overview
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spirits company Sazerac announced on Monday that it completed the acquisition of Au Vodka in a deal that a source familiar with the matter said valued the UK-based vodka and ready-to-drink brand at more than £300 million ($405 million).
Sazerac's Expansion Strategy
The privately held American company has acquired several brands this year while pursuing a much bigger deal for its Louisville, Kentucky neighbor Brown-Forman.
Sazerac's Brand Portfolio
• Sazerac has a portfolio of more than 500 brands including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, BuzzBallz, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and SVEDKA Vodka.
Impact on UK Market
• The Au Vodka deal will strengthen Sazerac's presence in the UK market as it expands globally.
About Au Vodka
Founders and History
• Friends Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn founded Au Vodka in 2015 in Swansea.
Sazerac's Corporate Background and Recent Moves
Company Heritage
• Sazerac traces its roots back to the 1850s and is owned by the Goldring family. It offered to buy Jack Daniel's whiskey maker Brown-Forman this year for $32 per share, valuing the company at about $15 billion, but the bid was rejected.
Exchange Rate Information
• (£1 = $1.35)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Abigail Summerville in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)