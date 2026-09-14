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Europe facing unprecedented risk of being cut off from AI, Lagarde warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe facing unprecedented risk of being cut off from AI, Lagarde warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Lagarde: Europe Faces Major Risk of Being Cut Off from Critical AI Technology

Europe's Dependence on Foreign AI and the Call for Autonomy

Lagarde's Warning on AI Vulnerability

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Europe must become a producer of artificial intelligence technology, partly to preserve its own autonomy and achieve the efficiency gains needed to maintain its way of living, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

European firms have been investing in AI but mostly importing the technology from overseas, especially the United States, leaving them vulnerable in case access is cut and potentially jeopardizing every sector.

AI's Expanding Role in European Sectors

"Within a few years (AI) will be screening goods at the border, deciding which tax returns are audited, dispatching trains, watching patients on wards and clearing payments at banks," Lagarde said in a speech in Vienna. 

"A withdrawal of access, or a change in its terms, would then reach every sector at once," Lagarde said. "That is leverage of a kind no trade partner has ever held over Europe, and it could be used in any negotiation, on tariffs or on digital taxes, for example."

Strained Transatlantic Relations

While the EU and the U.S. are key allies, trust has been shaken recently by a host of issues, such as tariffs, demands by the U.S. to take over Greenland and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Europe over political disagreements. 

Strategies for European AI Independence

Building European Computing Capacity

The way out is building more European computing capacity, she said. 

If adapted quickly, AI could lift the level of productivity by up to 4% over a decade, which would be transformative for public finances, Lagarde said.

"Europe already has too little data centre capacity to meet its own demand, and on current trends, that gap is projected to grow more than sixfold within a decade," Lagarde said.

Developing Homegrown AI Models

Then Europe needs models that are "good enough" for most tasks and that run on European infrastructure, so that the threat of being cut off loses its force, she added.

Lagarde said that Europe is already paying for the technology, so it should embrace it more forcefully.

Financial Implications of AI Dependence

Impact on Investment and Debt Markets

U.S. technology firms' investment needs are so large that they are doing some of their borrowing in Europe, pushing up costs for everyone else as they crowd out others in the debt market.

Risks to European Savings

European pension funds also invest heavily in U.S. tech stocks, so any market correction would affect European savings, she added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe heavily depends on U.S. and Asian AI infrastructure, a vulnerability in case access is withdrawn or terms shift.
  • The EU lacks sufficient data‑centre and compute capacity—its installed capacity trails the U.S. four‑fold and a structural gap may grow significantly in the next decade.
  • EU policy is responding: the EU aims to triple data‑centre capacity in 5–7 years under the AI Continent Action Plan and Cloud & AI Development Act to strengthen technological sovereignty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Lagarde believe Europe must produce its own AI technology?
Lagarde warns that depending on international AI technology can threaten Europe's autonomy and efficiency, leaving it vulnerable to external pressures.
What sectors could be impacted if Europe loses access to AI?
Lagarde states every sector—including border screening, tax auditing, transportation, healthcare, and banking—could be disrupted if access is withdrawn.
How much could AI improve European productivity?
AI adoption could increase European productivity by up to 4% over a decade, positively affecting public finances.
What is Lagarde's proposed solution to Europe's AI technology gap?
Lagarde suggests rapidly building more European data center capacity and developing AI models tailored for European needs.
How are U.S. tech companies affecting European financial markets?
U.S. tech firms borrow from Europe, raising borrowing costs, while European pension funds investing in U.S. tech stocks face higher risk in case of market corrections.

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