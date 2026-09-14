GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-Kimberly-Clark readies asset sales in bid for EU nod for Kenvue deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-Kimberly-Clark readies asset sales in bid for EU nod for Kenvue deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Kimberly-Clark Plans Asset Sales to Win EU Approval for $40B Kenvue Deal

Kimberly-Clark's Bid for Kenvue and Regulatory Hurdles

By Foo Yun Chee

Overview of the $40 Billion Acquisition

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark is readying concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its bid for Tylenol maker Kenvue that could help it win approval for the $40 billion deal after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said.

Expansion of Kimberly-Clark's Brand Portfolio

The maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers announced the deal in November last year that would add Kenvue's vast portfolio of brands from Listerine mouth wash to skincare brands Aveeno and Neutrogena to Kimberly-Clark's range of products.

EU Antitrust Review Process

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, is set to formally inform Kimberly-Clark of its concerns this week, the people said.

Potential Concessions and Timeline

This would determine whether the company submits concessions during the regulator's preliminary review which ends on September 29 to secure the EU green light, or waits until it opens a full-scale four-month long investigation after the end of that preliminary assessment.

Statements from Involved Parties

The Commission declined to comment. Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

International Approvals and Market Context

Conditional Approvals in Other Markets

The deal was cleared in Australia last week on condition Kimberly-Clark divests Kenvue's Carefree and Stayfree period care brands in the country. It secured conditional approval in South Africa last month.

Consumer Goods Market Environment

The deal comes amid a challenging consumer goods environment, with shoppers looking for value and companies responding by investing in smaller pack sizes and cutting underperforming units.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Kimberly‑Clark is preparing to offer concessions, potentially divesting assets, to secure EU approval for its circa $40 billion acquisition of Kenvue amid antitrust concerns (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • The European Commission will formally notify Kimberly‑Clark of its concerns this week; the preliminary review period ends on September 29, potentially leading to either concessions now or a full four‑month investigation (mlex.com).
  • The deal has advanced elsewhere—Australia granted approval contingent on divesting Kenvue’s Carefree and Stayfree brands locally, and South Africa has issued conditional approval (tradingview.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kimberly-Clark selling assets for the Kenvue deal?
Kimberly-Clark is preparing asset sales as concessions to address EU antitrust concerns and secure approval for their $40 billion acquisition of Kenvue.
What brands are affected by Kimberly-Clark's Kenvue acquisition?
The deal would add Kenvue's brands, such as Listerine, Aveeno, and Neutrogena, to Kimberly-Clark's existing product portfolio.
What conditions has Kimberly-Clark faced in other regions for the Kenvue deal?
In Australia, Kimberly-Clark was required to divest Carefree and Stayfree brands. In South Africa, the deal received conditional approval.
What is the European Commission's current position on the deal?
The European Commission is set to formally inform Kimberly-Clark of its antitrust concerns, which may lead to a preliminary review or a longer investigation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar rallies as oil prices jump and AI fears knock markets

Dollar rallies as oil prices jump and AI fears knock markets

Image for AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite

AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Iran war costs bite

Image for Germany says halting AI development not viable, calls for US, China involvement

Germany says halting AI development not viable, calls for US, China involvement

Image for Sweden's centre-left ahead as far-right stumbles in tight election

Sweden's centre-left ahead as far-right stumbles in tight election

Image for Drone strike on train is calculated escalation by Putin, German minister says

Drone strike on train is calculated escalation by Putin, German minister says

Image for Stocks dented by AI warnings; oil jumps again

Stocks dented by AI warnings; oil jumps again

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil prices continue surge, rising 3% amid Saudi pipeline outage after attack
Oil prices continue surge, rising 3% amid Saudi pipeline outage after attack
Image for Kremlin welcomes Trump's call on Ukraine to halt strikes on diesel facilities
Kremlin welcomes Trump's call on Ukraine to halt strikes on diesel facilities
Image for Syria fuel price hikes trigger widest protests since Assad fall
Syria fuel price hikes trigger widest protests since Assad fall
Image for ECB's attention shifting to natural gas as prices soar
ECB's attention shifting to natural gas as prices soar
Image for Factbox-What to know about airBaltic as Latvia's flag carrier files for Chapter 11
Factbox-What to know about airBaltic as Latvia's flag carrier files for Chapter 11
Image for Germany to order fourth new signals intelligence ship
Germany to order fourth new signals intelligence ship
Image for UK's FTSE 100 rises as oil stocks gain; key announcements in focus
UK's FTSE 100 rises as oil stocks gain; key announcements in focus
Image for UK financial regulator seeks views on tokenising gold
UK financial regulator seeks views on tokenising gold
Image for Sterling hits one-month low as oil price jump boosts dollar
Sterling hits one-month low as oil price jump boosts dollar
Image for Airlines urge more competition on used jet engine parts
Airlines urge more competition on used jet engine parts
Image for Merz wins respite in German municipal polls but tougher tests to come
Merz wins respite in German municipal polls but tougher tests to come
Image for Bank of England set to hold rates steady, slow QT
Bank of England set to hold rates steady, slow QT
View All Finance Posts