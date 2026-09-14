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BASF mandates banks for planned agricultural business listing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BASF mandates banks for planned agricultural business listing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Markets IPO agriculture

BASF Appoints Global Banks for Planned Agricultural Business IPO by 2027

BASF's Strategic IPO Plans and Financial Partnerships

Mandate of Global Coordinators

Sept 14 (Reuters) - BASF said on Monday it had mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan as global coordinators for the planned listing of its Agricultural Solutions business.

IPO Timeline and Decision Status

 The German chemicals company targets to be ready for an initial public offering of the business by mid-2027, but no final decision has yet been made regarding the execution or timing, it added.

Listing Location and Market Competition

Targeted Exchange

BASF said in November it was targeting the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as the listing location for the unit, which competes in seeds and pesticides with Bayer, Corteva and China's Syngenta.

Competitive Landscape

The listing is part of a broader restructuring plan by CEO Markus Kamieth to overhaul the company and cut costs.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in GdanskEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • BASF’s Agricultural Solutions is being carved out with over 80% already in separate entities, using a new industry‑specific ERP system to enhance agility and governance, aiming for IPO readiness by mid‑2027.
  • The planned listing in Frankfurt is central to BASF’s “Winning Ways” strategy to unlock value as a standalone pure‑play agricultural company, while BASF retains majority ownership.
  • BASF will present the strategic and operational overview of Agricultural Solutions at its Capital Markets Day on November 24, 2026, further detailing progress and market positioning.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which banks did BASF mandate for its agricultural business IPO?
BASF mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan as global coordinators for the planned listing.
When is BASF planning to be ready for the Agricultural Solutions IPO?
BASF aims to be ready for an initial public offering of its Agricultural Solutions business by mid-2027.
Where is BASF targeting the listing of its agricultural business?
BASF is targeting the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the listing of its Agricultural Solutions unit.
What competitors does BASF's Agricultural Solutions unit face?
The unit competes with Bayer, Corteva, and China's Syngenta in seeds and pesticides.
Why is BASF planning this listing?
The listing is part of a broader restructuring plan led by CEO Markus Kamieth to overhaul the company and cut costs.

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