BASF Appoints Global Banks for Planned Agricultural Business IPO by 2027

BASF's Strategic IPO Plans and Financial Partnerships

Mandate of Global Coordinators

Sept 14 (Reuters) - BASF said on Monday it had mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan as global coordinators for the planned listing of its Agricultural Solutions business.

IPO Timeline and Decision Status

The German chemicals company targets to be ready for an initial public offering of the business by mid-2027, but no final decision has yet been made regarding the execution or timing, it added.

Listing Location and Market Competition

Targeted Exchange

BASF said in November it was targeting the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as the listing location for the unit, which competes in seeds and pesticides with Bayer, Corteva and China's Syngenta.

Competitive Landscape

The listing is part of a broader restructuring plan by CEO Markus Kamieth to overhaul the company and cut costs.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro in GdanskEditing by Linda Pasquini)