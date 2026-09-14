BYD Announces Plans to Manufacture Trucks in Europe and Expand Local Services

BYD's Strategic Expansion in the European Market

Introduction of Heavy-Duty Trucks in Europe

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD plans to launch its first heavy-duty truck in Europe next year and ultimately manufacture trucks locally, a senior executive said at the IAA trade fair in Hanover on Monday.

Commitment to Local Production

Long-Term Manufacturing Goals

"For the long term, we will produce everything we sell in Europe here locally," said Stella Li, BYD's executive vice president and head of international business.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

Fleet Operator Support

She added that the company wanted to offer fleet operators a full package of services, including financing, solar-powered charging infrastructure and a workshop network supported by mobile roadside assistance.

Addressing Import Tariffs and Regulatory Challenges

Impact of Tariffs on Local Production

Local production in Europe would also help BYD avoid import tariffs on trucks. European manufacturers, including Traton's MAN brand, have called on the European Union to impose tariffs on Chinese electric trucks similar to those already applied to Chinese EVs.

"We don't like this tariff because this did not benefit anybody, but we have to deal with it," Li added, saying that tariffs only amount to short-term pressure until local production can be ramped up.

Expansion of Passenger-Car Manufacturing

New Factory in Hungary

BYD is also preparing to increase its passenger-car manufacturing footprint in Europe. The company is building a factory in Szeged, Hungary, where mass production is due to start next year.

"Once you move everything produced locally, it's okay. We become a European company," Li said.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Cian MuensterEditing by Ludwig Burger)