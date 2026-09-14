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BYD to produce trucks in Europe in bid to become "European company" - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BYD to produce trucks in Europe in bid to become "European company"

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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BYD Announces Plans to Manufacture Trucks in Europe and Expand Local Services

BYD's Strategic Expansion in the European Market

Introduction of Heavy-Duty Trucks in Europe

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD plans to launch its first heavy-duty truck in Europe next year and ultimately manufacture trucks locally, a senior executive said at the IAA trade fair in Hanover on Monday.

Commitment to Local Production

Long-Term Manufacturing Goals

"For the long term, we will produce everything we sell in Europe here locally," said Stella Li, BYD's executive vice president and head of international business.

Comprehensive Service Offerings

Fleet Operator Support

She added that the company wanted to offer fleet operators a full package of services, including financing, solar-powered charging infrastructure and a workshop network supported by mobile roadside assistance.

Addressing Import Tariffs and Regulatory Challenges

Impact of Tariffs on Local Production

Local production in Europe would also help BYD avoid import tariffs on trucks. European manufacturers, including Traton's MAN brand, have called on the European Union to impose tariffs on Chinese electric trucks similar to those already applied to Chinese EVs.

"We don't like this tariff because this did not benefit anybody, but we have to deal with it," Li added, saying that tariffs only amount to short-term pressure until local production can be ramped up. 

Expansion of Passenger-Car Manufacturing

New Factory in Hungary

BYD is also preparing to increase its passenger-car manufacturing footprint in Europe. The company is building a factory in Szeged, Hungary, where mass production is due to start next year.

"Once you move everything produced locally, it's okay. We become a European company," Li said.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Cian MuensterEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • BYD will debut a heavy‑duty electric truck in Europe next year (2027), then move to full local production to avoid import tariffs and align with EU industrial policy (investing.com)
  • The company is investing heavily in European footprint, building a passenger EV factory in Szeged, Hungary, ramping up trial production in early‑2026 and targeting mass production by mid‑2026, though more recent projections place full-scale output in late 2026 (carnewschina.com)
  • BYD’s European strategy includes offering full ecosystem services—financing, solar‑powered charging, workshop and roadside support—and by localizing production it can sidestep EU countervailing duties, such as the 17% tariff imposed on Chinese BEVs (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will BYD launch its first heavy-duty truck in Europe?
BYD plans to launch its first heavy-duty truck in Europe next year.
Why is BYD planning to manufacture trucks locally in Europe?
Local production helps BYD avoid import tariffs and meet market demands more efficiently.
What additional services will BYD offer to European fleet operators?
BYD will offer financing, solar-powered charging infrastructure, workshops, and mobile roadside assistance.
Where is BYD building its upcoming European factory?
BYD is constructing a new factory in Szeged, Hungary.
How does BYD view the impact of European import tariffs on Chinese electric trucks?
BYD sees tariffs as a short-term obstacle, expecting them to be less relevant once local production is established.

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