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Germany says halting AI development not viable, calls for US, China involvement - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany says halting AI development not viable, calls for US, China involvement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance technology policy

Germany Rejects Stopping AI Development, Calls for US and China Involvement

Germany's Stance on AI Development and Global Coordination

Official Statement from the Digital Affairs Ministry

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Germany does not see stopping the development of AI as a viable option for Europe, the digital affairs ministry said on Monday, responding to calls from leading developers for safeguards for increasingly powerful systems.

"We do not consider halting development to be a viable option for Europe," a ministry spokesperson said, adding that strengthening Europe's digital sovereignty required further AI development and innovation.

Response to Industry Calls for AI Safeguards

Anthropic CEO's Proposal

The comments came after Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei published an essay over the weekend calling on AI companies to slow the pace at which they improve model capabilities and proposing stronger safeguards, including independent evaluators embedded within AI firms.

Germany's Monitoring and Concerns

The German ministry said it was monitoring global AI developments very closely and took public warnings from leading AI developers seriously. 

The spokesperson, however, said AI systems capable of breaking out of test environments and accessing other systems on their own would represent "an entirely new threat scenario" requiring a new policy response.

International Cooperation and Policy Response

Need for US and China Involvement

The spokesperson also endorsed international coordination on AI governance, saying effective oversight would require both the United States and China to be involved.

G7 Level Discussions

The government is raising the issue at the G7 level, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Friederike HeineEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany rejects a halt in AI development as Europe's digital sovereignty depends on further innovation and capability-building, amid global competition. (apnews.com)
  • Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for a slowdown in AI capability development, proposing independent safety evaluators and international coordination. (boursorama.com)
  • Germany supports international AI governance involving both the U.S. and China and is elevating the issue to the G7 to ensure effective global oversight. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Germany oppose stopping AI development in Europe?
Germany's digital ministry believes halting AI development is not viable and that further innovation is essential for Europe's digital sovereignty.
What safeguards are being considered for powerful AI systems?
Germany supports stronger safeguards, including independent evaluators and international coordination, to monitor and regulate advanced AI systems.
How does Germany view international cooperation in AI governance?
Germany emphasizes that effective oversight requires the involvement of both the United States and China, raising the topic at the G7 level.
What new threats did Germany highlight regarding AI?
Germany warned that AI systems capable of escaping test environments and accessing other systems autonomously present an entirely new threat scenario.
Who recently called for AI companies to slow capability improvements?
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for companies to slow the pace of AI capability improvements and proposed embedding independent evaluators.

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