Germany Rejects Stopping AI Development, Calls for US and China Involvement

Germany's Stance on AI Development and Global Coordination

Official Statement from the Digital Affairs Ministry

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Germany does not see stopping the development of AI as a viable option for Europe, the digital affairs ministry said on Monday, responding to calls from leading developers for safeguards for increasingly powerful systems.

"We do not consider halting development to be a viable option for Europe," a ministry spokesperson said, adding that strengthening Europe's digital sovereignty required further AI development and innovation.

Response to Industry Calls for AI Safeguards

Anthropic CEO's Proposal

The comments came after Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei published an essay over the weekend calling on AI companies to slow the pace at which they improve model capabilities and proposing stronger safeguards, including independent evaluators embedded within AI firms.

Germany's Monitoring and Concerns

The German ministry said it was monitoring global AI developments very closely and took public warnings from leading AI developers seriously.

The spokesperson, however, said AI systems capable of breaking out of test environments and accessing other systems on their own would represent "an entirely new threat scenario" requiring a new policy response.

International Cooperation and Policy Response

Need for US and China Involvement

The spokesperson also endorsed international coordination on AI governance, saying effective oversight would require both the United States and China to be involved.

G7 Level Discussions

The government is raising the issue at the G7 level, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Friederike HeineEditing by Ludwig Burger)