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Greece's Aegean Airlines H1 swings to loss as fuel costs, Middle East weigh - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greece's Aegean Airlines H1 swings to loss as fuel costs, Middle East weigh

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Aegean Airlines Posts H1 Loss Amid Higher Fuel Costs and Middle East Impact

Financial Performance and Operational Impact

First-Half Financial Results

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Greek carrier Aegean Airlines reported a first-half net loss on Monday as higher fuel costs and disruptions linked to geopolitical developments in the Middle East outweighed revenue growth and higher passenger traffic.

Net Loss and Revenue

• The airline posted a net loss of €3.3 million ($3.8 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with a profit of €47.9 million a year earlier, while its pre-tax result swung to a loss of €5.7 million from a profit of €66.0 million.

• First-half revenue rose 4% year-on-year to €816.6 million.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7% on the year to €145.3 million.

• The airline posted a net loss of €3.3 million ($3.8 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with a profit of €47.9 million a year earlier, while its pre-tax result swung to a loss of €5.7 million from a profit of €66.0 million.

Passenger Traffic

• Passenger traffic in the January-June period was up 3% at 7.8 million.

Cost Pressures and External Factors

Fuel and Emissions Costs

• Aegean said higher fuel prices and emissions allowances had a net negative impact of €40 million, despite hedging benefits.

Geopolitical Impact

• Chief Executive Dimitris Gerogiannis said in a statement that July-August passenger traffic rose 4.8% with balanced growth across domestic and international networks.

Capacity Outlook

• He added that the carrier plans to maintain a disciplined capacity outlook for at least the next six to eight months as jet fuel prices remain twice as high as at the beginning of the year.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8667 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Net result plunged from a €47.9 million profit in H1 2025 to a €3.3 million loss in H1 2026; pre‑tax swing from a €66.0 million profit to a €5.7 million loss
  • Revenue grew 4 % to €816.6 million and EBITDA fell 7 % to €145.3 million; traffic rose 3 % to 7.8 million passengers
  • Fuel and emissions costs hit net profits by €40 million despite hedging; CEO forecasts fuel remains roughly twice January levels, leading to disciplined capacity outlook

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Aegean Airlines report a net loss in the first half of 2026?
Aegean Airlines posted a net loss due to higher fuel costs and disruptions from geopolitical developments in the Middle East.
How did Aegean Airlines' revenue and passenger traffic perform?
First-half revenue rose 4% year-on-year to €816.6 million, and passenger traffic increased by 3% to 7.8 million.
How much was the negative financial impact of fuel and emission costs?
Higher fuel prices and emissions allowances had a net negative impact of €40 million for the airline.
What did Aegean Airlines' CEO say about future capacity plans?
The CEO stated the airline will maintain a disciplined capacity outlook for the next 6-8 months due to high jet fuel prices.
Was there any growth in passenger traffic during July and August?
Yes, passenger traffic rose 4.8% in July-August, with balanced growth across domestic and international networks.

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