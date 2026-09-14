Aegean Airlines Posts H1 Loss Amid Higher Fuel Costs and Middle East Impact

Financial Performance and Operational Impact

First-Half Financial Results

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Greek carrier Aegean Airlines reported a first-half net loss on Monday as higher fuel costs and disruptions linked to geopolitical developments in the Middle East outweighed revenue growth and higher passenger traffic.

Net Loss and Revenue

• The airline posted a net loss of €3.3 million ($3.8 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with a profit of €47.9 million a year earlier, while its pre-tax result swung to a loss of €5.7 million from a profit of €66.0 million.

• First-half revenue rose 4% year-on-year to €816.6 million.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 7% on the year to €145.3 million.

• The airline posted a net loss of €3.3 million ($3.8 million) in the first half of 2026, compared with a profit of €47.9 million a year earlier, while its pre-tax result swung to a loss of €5.7 million from a profit of €66.0 million.

Passenger Traffic

• Passenger traffic in the January-June period was up 3% at 7.8 million.

Cost Pressures and External Factors

Fuel and Emissions Costs

• Aegean said higher fuel prices and emissions allowances had a net negative impact of €40 million, despite hedging benefits.

Geopolitical Impact

• Chief Executive Dimitris Gerogiannis said in a statement that July-August passenger traffic rose 4.8% with balanced growth across domestic and international networks.

Capacity Outlook

• He added that the carrier plans to maintain a disciplined capacity outlook for at least the next six to eight months as jet fuel prices remain twice as high as at the beginning of the year.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8667 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)