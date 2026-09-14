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ASML examining ways it can make more than 110 EUV tools in 2028, JPMorgan says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASML examining ways it can make more than 110 EUV tools in 2028, JPMorgan says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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ASML Targets Over 110 EUV Chip-Printing Tools Amid Growing AI Demand by 2028

ASML's Production Plans and Market Outlook

AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - ASML is looking at ways to produce more than 110 of its EUV chip-printing tools in 2028 to meet AI-driven demand, JPMorgan analysts said on Monday after meeting the firm's CFO. ASML has said it is nearly sold out of the machines for 2027 and can make at least 80, while targeting a 30% increase in 2028.

Strong Demand and Order Trends

• "Management indicated that demand remains very very strong," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note, adding that most orders are now for EUV machines to be delivered in 2028.

Production Constraints and Supply Chain

Assembly Speed as a Limiting Factor

• JPM said ASML's limiting factor is its speed of EUV assembly, not supply chain

Customer Base and Market Expansion

Intel and Emerging Customers

• Intel seen "becoming a meaningful customer again" in 2027 with new customers including Musk's Terafab "developing"

Increasing EUV Usage Intensity

• Use of EUV measured by "intensity," or usage per chip, is increasing in current cycle

Adoption of Next-Generation Tools

High NA Tools Timeline

• Adoption of next-generation High NA tools will start in 2028 but "more meaningfully over the next decade".

Sales to Chinese Memory Chip Makers

• Sales to Chinese memory chip makers will be stronger in 2027

Technological Advances and Light Source Choices

Laser Advances vs. FEL Light Source

• Given laser advances, ASML sees no reason to try new "FEL" light source favored by Musk

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • ASML is nearly sold out of its 2027 EUV output (~80 units) and is considering a further ~30% capacity increase for 2028 to exceed 110 units, supported by strong AI-driven demand and broad customer backlog (tomshardware.com).
  • Expansion is constrained by assembly capabilities (not supply chain), with optics production via Zeiss cited as a bottleneck (tomshardware.com).
  • High‑NA EUV tools are entering production (Intel’s 18A node), and broader High‑NA adoption will begin from 2028 onward; Chinese memory customers and Intel are emerging as significant drivers (ourbrand.asml.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is ASML increasing EUV tool production in 2028?
ASML is raising EUV tool output to over 110 units in 2028 to keep up with AI-driven semiconductor demand.
What limits ASML's EUV machine production capacity?
ASML's main limiting factor is the speed of EUV assembly, not the supply chain.
Which companies are major buyers of ASML's EUV tools?
Intel is becoming a significant customer again in 2027, with new customers like Terafab also emerging.
When will High NA EUV tool adoption begin?
High NA tool adoption will start in 2028, with more meaningful uptake expected in the following decade.
Are sales to Chinese memory chip makers expected to increase?
Yes, sales to Chinese memory chip makers are projected to be stronger in 2027.

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