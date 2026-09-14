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British hedge fund founder Odey loses appeal against industry ban

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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British Hedge Fund Founder Crispin Odey Loses Appeal Against FCA Industry Ban

Overview of Crispin Odey's Appeal and FCA Ruling

Background of the Case

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey on Monday lost his appeal against an industry ban for hampering an internal disciplinary investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him, though his £1.8 million ($2.43 million) fine was trimmed.

Crispin Odey's Career and Influence

Odey, who founded Odey Asset Management in 1991, shot to prominence during the 2008 financial crisis after making a fortune short-selling bank shares. He was also a leading backer of Brexit and a donor to the Conservative Party.

FCA's Allegations and Actions

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last year said it would fine and ban Odey for a lack of integrity in relation to how his now-defunct firm OAM investigated complaints of sexual harassment made against him by female staff.

Details of the Investigation

The FCA said Odey deliberately frustrated his fund's disciplinary process by twice dismissing the members of its executive committee, in 2021 and 2022, when it was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct.

Odey's Defense

Odey, however, said he was trying to protect OAM, which "faced an existential crisis".

He gave evidence in March and generally defended his conduct, though he did admit that on one occasion he had apologised to a woman he groped shortly after having an anaesthetic.

Outcome of the Appeal

London's Upper Tribunal rejected his appeal against the industry ban and reduced the FCA's £1.835 million fine to just under £1.53 million.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7415 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Odey was banned and fined by the FCA for deliberately frustrating his firm’s disciplinary process by twice dismissing its executive committee amid a sexual‑harassment investigation (fca.org.uk).
  • The Upper Tribunal upheld the industry ban but trimmed the fine from £1.835 million to just under £1.53 million, easing the financial penalty (fca.org.uk).
  • An internal investigation uncovered at least 46 allegations of inappropriate conduct spanning 17 years, underscoring the systemic nature of the misconduct environment at Odey Asset Management (bloomberg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Crispin Odey banned from the finance industry?
Crispin Odey was banned for hampering his firm's disciplinary investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.
What was the outcome of Crispin Odey's appeal?
Odey lost his appeal against the industry ban, but his FCA fine was reduced from £1.8 million to just under £1.53 million.
What actions did the FCA cite in issuing the ban and fine?
The FCA cited Odey's dismissal of executive committee members while they investigated complaints of sexual misconduct.
What is Odey Asset Management's current status?
Odey Asset Management is now defunct.
How was Crispin Odey involved in previous financial events?
Odey gained prominence during the 2008 financial crisis and was a notable backer of Brexit.

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