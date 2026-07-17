Germany Detains Suspect For Flying Spy Drone Over Arms Maker KNDS Site

Suspected Espionage Incident at German Arms Manufacturer

Detainment of Suspect

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - German police have detained a 37-year-old Moldovan man on suspicion of flying a drone over the site of a German arms company, suspecting him of filming defence facilities for a foreign entity or banned group, officials said on Friday.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Arrest Warrant and Initial Detainment

Munich prosecutors said they had obtained an arrest warrant for the man and that police had initially detained him on July 15 after a tip-off from the public. He was not named.

Identification of Targeted Company

A security source identified the defence company in question as KNDS, a Franco-German defence group and maker of the Leopard 2 tank and Caesar howitzer.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Kirsti Knolle; additional reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Miranda Murray)