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Airbag maker Autoliv Q2 adjusted profit in line with forecast, sees stronger Q4 margin - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbag maker Autoliv Q2 adjusted profit in line with forecast, sees stronger Q4 margin

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Autoliv Q2 Profit Matches Forecast, Strong Q4 Margin Expected

Autoliv Reports Q2 Results and Margin Outlook

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's Autoliv, the world's largest maker of airbags and seatbelts, reported on Friday a second-quarter operating profit in line with forecasts and predicted its third-quarter margin to remain around first-half levels before improving significantly in the final quarter of the year.

Q2 Financial Performance

• Adjusted operating profit rose to $270 million from $251 million a year earlier, compared with a mean forecast of $268 million in a company-provided poll.

• The adjusted operating margin increased to 9.6% from 9.3%. For the first six months of the year, the margin was 9.3%.

Impact of Tariffs and Compensation

• Autoliv said it secured customer compensation for more than 80% of tariff costs in the quarter, with its profitability being hit as a result with $7 million.

• While customer compensation would have a limited impact in the third quarter, it said it expected a greater effect in the fourth, supporting a significant improvement in margins in the final quarter.

Market Reaction and Analyst Commentary

• Shares - which had been hovering around 1% down ahead of the report - fell as much as 5% after its release

• Pareto Securities analyst Forbes Goldman said the fall may be due to disappointment over the Q3 margin guidance.

• "We would have expected a step up to Q3. As such, it guides for a pretty big step up in Q4 that... brings a little more uncertainty," the Pareto analyst said.

• Jefferies said in a note to clients that the Q3 guidance "leaves quite a lot of work to do in the 4Q"

Outlook and Guidance

• "The business environment remains uncertain but our current best estimate for the remainder of the year is to reiterate our full year 2026 guidance," Autoliv CEO Mikael Bratt said.

• The company continues to expect a full-year adjusted operating margin of around 10.5% to 11%.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes in Stockholm and Tomasz Kanik in Gdansk, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 adjusted operating profit rose to $270 million vs $251 million a year ago, matching mean forecast of $268 million (barchart.websol.barchart.com)
  • Adjusted operating margin improved to 9.6% from 9.3% in Q2 2025 and H1 2026; tariff recovery offset ~80% of costs, but net drag was ~$7 million (~35 bps) (barchart.websol.barchart.com)
  • Q3 margin is expected to stay similar to H1 levels, with material improvement anticipated in Q4; full‑year adjusted operating margin forecast remains at around 10.5–11% (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Autoliv's outlook for its operating margin in Q4?
Autoliv expects a significant improvement in its operating margin in the fourth quarter.
How much of tariff costs did Autoliv offset through customer compensation?
Autoliv secured customer compensation for over 80% of tariff costs in Q2.
Why did Autoliv's shares fall after the Q2 report?
Shares fell up to 5%, possibly due to market disappointment over Q3 margin guidance.
What is Autoliv's full-year adjusted operating margin target for 2026?
Autoliv aims for a full-year adjusted operating margin of around 10.5% to 11%.

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