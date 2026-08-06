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Afghan accused of killing British woman in Athens to stay in jail pending trial - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Afghan accused of killing British woman in Athens to stay in jail pending trial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Afghan accused of killing Scottish woman in Athens to await trial in jail

Details of the Case and Legal Proceedings

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A Greek court ordered on Thursday that a 26-year-old Afghan boxer accused of killing a Scottish woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Athens be held in jail pending trial, legal and police sources said.

Charges and Suspect's Response

The man, accused of manslaughter, robbery and illegal gun possession, exercised his right to silence and did not respond to the charges, awaiting other evidence, his lawyer said.

Background of the Victim

The body of Elisabeth Jane Ross, a 38-year-old certified psychotherapist and volunteer aid worker, was found on July 18 in a suitcase on an abandoned construction site after she had been missing for three days.

Arrest and Initial Statements

The suspect, who police officials describe as a professional boxer from Afghanistan who was granted asylum in Greece, was arrested on Sunday.

He denied killing the woman during the initial questioning by detectives, two police officials told Reuters this week. 

Suspect's Explanation

He told police that he found Ross' body in an apartment bathroom, panicked, placed it in a suitcase and tried to dispose of it, the officials said.

Investigation and Forensic Findings

A post-mortem examination could not determine the cause of death due to decomposition but did not rule out asphyxiation, one of the officials said.

Legal Representation and Evidence

The suspect's lawyer Christos Erdas said in a statement that his client exercised his right to silence and requested documents and evidence related to her personal belongings that emerged during the police probe. The coroner's report and toxicological test results have not yet been included in the case file, according to Erdas.

"The examination of the body did not show any injury and an evident cause of death is totally missing," he said.

"His stance before the prosecuting and investigating authorities does not constitute a stance of refusal, but on the contrary, it is a stance of reservation so that he responds comprehensively when the case file is complete," Erdas added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Edward McAllister, Hugh Lawson and Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • The accused, a 26‑year‑old Afghan boxer granted asylum and described as a professional athlete, remains detained after exercising his right to silence—prosecutors await toxicology results before proceeding with manslaughter, robbery and illegal gun possession charges (apnews.com).
  • The victim, 38‑year‑old Scottish psychotherapist and volunteer Elisabeth Jane Ross, was discovered in a suitcase at an abandoned construction site in Athens on July 18, following a three‑day disappearance (apnews.com).
  • Greek courts regularly impose pre‑trial detention in serious criminal cases; in this case, detention pending trial reflects concerns over potential flight risk or interference, consistent with Greek legal practice and asylum‑related detention precedent (refworld.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the victim in the Athens suitcase murder case?
The victim is Elisabeth Jane Ross, a 38-year-old Scottish psychotherapist and volunteer aid worker.
What charges does the Afghan suspect face?
The accused faces charges of manslaughter, robbery, and illegal gun possession.
Why did the suspect refuse to enter a plea?
He exercised his right to silence as toxicological test results are still pending.
Where was the victim's body found?
Her body was found in a suitcase at an abandoned construction site in Athens.
What is known about the suspect's background?
The suspect is a 26-year-old Afghan professional boxer who was granted asylum in Greece.

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