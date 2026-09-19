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Slovak PM Fico says some in West seek war between Russia and NATO - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Slovak PM Fico says some in West seek war between Russia and NATO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Ukraine War NATO Russia

Slovak PM Fico: Western Politicians Risk NATO-Russia Conflict Over Ukraine

Fico Warns of Escalating Tensions Between NATO and Russia

Fico's Criticism of Western Strategy in Ukraine

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Some Western politicians are seeking conflict between NATO and Russia after a "failed" strategy to defeat Moscow in its war with Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday.

Longtime Slovak leader Fico, who has kept up warm relations with Russia and refuses military aid for Ukraine, said this week that Europe was closer than ever to a large-scale war erupting from the Ukraine war.

At the same time, some European leaders, such as those in France and Poland, have warned of Russian hybrid attacks.

Fico's Video Message to the Public

In his video message, Fico said, "We face a mortal danger" while watching the West "pour fuel on the fire" with its support for Ukraine, which he said had been to no avail.

"The failure of the strategy to destroy Russia through the war in Ukraine has led some Western politicians to believe that if the goal cannot be achieved through the Ukrainian army and full support for it, then every effort must be made to trigger a conflict between NATO and Russia," Fico said in the video posted on social media.

Concerns Over NATO Involvement

He said the war in Ukraine was not Slovakia's nor NATO's war but said, "Certain war hawks within NATO are trying, at any cost, to turn this war into a conflict between Russia and NATO."

Earlier this week, Fico warned a drone incursion could spark the activation of NATO's collective defence clause and he wanted to prevent Slovakia — which neighbours Ukraine and is a member of the NATO military alliance — from becoming part of an armed conflict.

He said on Saturday that creating a pretext to start a war was easy and reiterated Slovakia would not send soldiers to fight under a fabricated pretext.

European Leaders Respond to Russian Hybrid Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Russia was intensifying its campaign of hybrid attacks against Europe, and he cited an attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport in August, which the German government concluded Moscow was behind, as evidence of the changing nature of Russian aggression.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, citing unnamed intelligence agencies, that Russia plans to launch hybrid drone and missile attacks against countries supporting Ukraine.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague;Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Fico argued that since efforts to defeat Russia through Ukraine have failed, some in the West now seek to provoke a NATO–Russia war (Reuters Sept 19)
  • He emphasized that Slovakia, while a NATO member, will not send troops to Ukraine or allow being drawn into conflict under NATO’s Article 5 (Kyiv Independent Sept 17; Europesays.com Sept 18)
  • Fico’s broader approach reflects his pro‑Russian-leaning ‘multi‑vector’ foreign policy: anti-sanctions, skeptical of EU and NATO mainstream, yet not rejecting membership (OSW May 2026; Wikipedia)

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Slovak PM Fico say about NATO and Russia?
Fico claimed some Western politicians are seeking to trigger a conflict between NATO and Russia after their strategy in Ukraine failed.
Why does Fico oppose military aid to Ukraine?
Fico maintains warm relations with Russia and has refused to provide military support to Ukraine, stating Slovakia should avoid involvement in the conflict.
What risks did Fico highlight regarding the Ukraine war?
Fico warned that Europe is closer than ever to a large-scale war resulting from the Ukraine conflict and NATO could be drawn in.
What concerns have other European leaders raised?
French and Polish leaders have warned of increasing Russian hybrid attacks against Europe, referencing recent drone incidents.
How does Slovakia position itself regarding the Ukraine conflict?
Slovakia, under Fico, seeks to avoid direct involvement and has pledged not to send soldiers or support escalation into a broader NATO-Russia war.

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