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100 people died during Ceuta border rush, says Ceuta leader - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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100 people died during Ceuta border rush, says Ceuta leader

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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headlines News Europe Migration

Ceuta Leader Reports 100 Deaths in Massive Border Rush During EU Meeting

Ceuta Border Incident and EU Parliamentary Response

Incident Overview

BRUSSELS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Some 100 people died during the massive border rush last week in Spain's Ceuta, the enclave city's leader Juan Jesus Vivas said on Thursday during an EU parliamentary meeting.

Current Situation in Ceuta

Vivas added that between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants were still in Ceuta.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • Vivas said about 100 people died amid the unprecedented migrant influx, marking one of the deadliest episodes in memory, though independent reports cite at least 57–60 confirmed deaths so far (cadenaser.com).
  • The crisis saw a massive wave—some estimates put entries at 50,000 to 60,000 people in a single day—triggered by viral rumors the border was open (lemonde.fr).
  • Ceuta remains overwhelmed: thousands are still present in the enclave, amid collapsed reception capacity and concerns over minors, as Vivas repeatedly appeals for national and EU-level emergency aid (cadenaser.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died during the Ceuta border rush?
According to Ceuta's leader Juan Jesus Vivas, around 100 people died during the massive border rush.
Where did the border incident occur?
The incident took place in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave city.
How many migrants remain in Ceuta after the border rush?
Juan Jesus Vivas stated that between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants are still in Ceuta.
Who provided the update on the Ceuta border deaths?
Ceuta's leader, Juan Jesus Vivas, provided the update during an EU parliamentary meeting.
When was the statement about the Ceuta border rush made?
The statement was made on Thursday during an EU parliamentary meeting.

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