Ceuta Leader Reports 100 Deaths in Massive Border Rush During EU Meeting
Ceuta Border Incident and EU Parliamentary Response
Incident Overview
BRUSSELS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Some 100 people died during the massive border rush last week in Spain's Ceuta, the enclave city's leader Juan Jesus Vivas said on Thursday during an EU parliamentary meeting.
Current Situation in Ceuta
Vivas added that between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants were still in Ceuta.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)