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Clariant rejects Dow Europe's $1.3 billion competition law claim - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Clariant rejects Dow Europe's $1.3 billion competition law claim

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Clariant Rejects $1.3B Dow Europe Competition Law Claim Over Ethylene Market

Clariant's Response to Dow Europe's Damages Claim

Overview of the Damages Claim

July 17 (Reuters) - Clariant said on Friday it is rejecting a 1.1 billion euro ($1.26 billion) damages claim from Dow Europe filed against four companies for alleged competition law infringement in the ethylene purchasing market.

Previous Claims and Fines in the Ethylene Market

Similar Claims from Other Companies

The Swiss specialty chemicals makers in the past has received similar claims from OMV, BASF and TotalEnergies.

European Commission Fine in 2020

In 2020, the European Commission fined Clariant, Mexico's Orbia and U.S. group Celanese a total of 260 million euros for colluding to keep the price of ethylene purchases low.

Clariant's Position and Legal Proceedings

Clariant's Statement on the Allegations

"Clariant firmly rejects the (Dow Europe's) allegation and will adamantly defend its position in the proceedings," the company said in its statement. The claim was filed with the court of Dortmund in Germany, it added.

Dow Europe's Response

Dow Europe couldn't be immediately reached for a comment outside regular business hours.

Details on Other Companies Involved

Clariant did not name the other companies in its statement. However, it added that it has "substantiated economic evidence that the conduct of the parties did not produce any effect on the market."

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Clariant received the claim from Dow Europe on July 15, 2026, filed in the Dortmund court, seeking approximately €1.1 billion in damages over 2020 competition law infringement in the ethylene market (ng.investing.com).
  • Clariant firmly rejects the allegations and asserts it has “substantiated economic evidence” that the conduct didn’t affect the ethylene market, and will defend its position (ng.investing.com).
  • This follows prior similar claims: in May 2025 Dow Europe filed a €767 million claim in Munich, and in 2020 Clariant (with Orbia and Celanese) was fined €260 million by the European Commission for colluding to depress ethylene purchase prices (ml-eu.globenewswire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What amount is Dow Europe claiming in damages against Clariant?
Dow Europe has filed a claim for 1.1 billion euros (approximately $1.26 billion) in damages against Clariant and three other companies.
Why did Clariant receive a damages claim from Dow Europe?
The claim alleges competition law infringement related to collusion in the ethylene purchasing market.
Has Clariant faced similar claims before?
Yes, Clariant has previously received similar claims from OMV, BASF, and TotalEnergies.
Did the European Commission fine Clariant before?
Yes, in 2020, the European Commission fined Clariant, Orbia, and Celanese a total of 260 million euros for price collusion in the ethylene market.
Where was the lawsuit filed?
The claim was filed with the court of Dortmund in Germany.

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