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France hails Azerbaijan's pardon of French citizen, opening door for better ties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France hails Azerbaijan's pardon of French citizen, opening door for better ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking International Relations

France Praises Azerbaijan’s Pardon of French Citizen, Opening Diplomatic Doors

By John Irish

Diplomatic Developments Between France, Azerbaijan, and the EU

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France on Wednesday welcomed Azerbaijan's pardon of French citizen Martin Ryan as a humanitarian gesture that would pave the way for improved relations, just hours after the European Union lifted sanctions on two Russian oligarchs.

France’s Role in EU Sanctions and Diplomatic Negotiations

France shocked other EU members when it pushed for Russian-Uzbek metals tycoon Alisher Usmanov to be removed from EU sanctions, ​citing national security concerns. Diplomats said France's request was linked to the release of French nationals held in Azerbaijan.

The Release of Martin Ryan

Ryan's pardon was the result of "a patient and rigorous dialogue with the Azerbaijani authorities, a dialogue we intend to continue and which marks a step toward the normalisation of our relations," foreign ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in a statement.

Ryan, one of two French nationals held in Azerbaijan, was sentenced by Baku for espionage. Diplomatic sources said he was on his way back to Paris on Wednesday morning after the head of France's external intelligence agency had travelled to Azerbaijan to bring him back.

Ongoing Diplomatic Engagements

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot met his Azeri counterpart in New York on Wednesday, sources aware of the matter said.

It was unclear whether the second French national, a businessman sentenced to 12 years for bribery, would also be released at a later stage.

EU Sanctions and Their Impact

The EU on Tuesday lifted sanctions on Usmanov and a second Russian oligarch after a week of wrangling.

French officials on Wednesday sought to minimise the effects of the decision, while conceding that it may have created an awkward precedent. 

Historical Context and Regional Tensions

Ties between Azerbaijan and France have long been ​strained, and worsened in 2023 when ​Azerbaijan regained control of ⁠the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a move that triggered an exodus of 120,000 ethnic Armenians.

Baku reacted angrily to subsequent French military support for Armenia, with which Azerbaijan has fought two ​wars in the past three decades.

Disinformation and Security Concerns

France has accused Azerbaijan-linked groups of carrying out disinformation campaigns over ​the last year, ⁠and said Baku has been seeking to fan the flames of riots and independence demands in France's Pacific island of New Caledonia.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Azerbaijan granted a presidential pardon for Martin Ryan, convicted in March 2026 of espionage, allowing his return to France as a sign of thawing ties between the countries (euronews.com).
  • France reportedly pushed for the delisting of oligarch Alisher Usmanov from EU sanctions, citing national security and securing Ryan’s release as part of a broader diplomatic exchange (euronews.com).
  • The EU renewed sanctions on over 2,600 Russia-linked individuals for three years, while making exceptions for Usmanov (and Fridman), causing unease among Ukraine’s allies (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France welcome Azerbaijan's pardon of a French citizen?
France viewed the pardon as a humanitarian gesture that could help normalize and improve diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan.
Who was the French citizen pardoned by Azerbaijan?
Martin Ryan, one of two French nationals held in Azerbaijan, was pardoned after being sentenced for espionage.
What recent EU decision is linked to the pardon?
Just before the pardon, the European Union lifted sanctions on two Russian oligarchs, including Alisher Usmanov, partly due to French advocacy.
What has caused tension between France and Azerbaijan?
Relations have been strained due to disputes over Nagorno-Karabakh and French support for Armenia, as well as allegations of Azerbaijani disinformation campaigns.
Is there any update on the second French national held in Azerbaijan?
It remains unclear if the second French national, a businessman sentenced for bribery, will also be released.

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