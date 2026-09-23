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Mercuria commits $500 million to US strategic minerals reserve initiative - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mercuria commits $500 million to US strategic minerals reserve initiative

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Commodities Strategic Minerals US Markets

Mercuria Backs US Strategic Minerals Reserve with $500 Million Commitment

Mercuria's Strategic Investment in US Critical Minerals

Project Vault: Ensuring US Access to Critical Minerals

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss-based commodities trader Mercuria announced a $500 million commitment to Project Vault on Wednesday, aimed at ensuring US industry participants retain access to critical minerals during periods of supply disruption or market dislocation.

Support from the Export-Import Bank and Project Goals

• Project Vault, designed with support from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, seeks to build strategic inventories of critical minerals for use by the US.

Announcement at the United Nations General Assembly

• Mercuria announced its commitment to the initiative in New York during the United Nations General Assembly summit.

Industry Partnerships and Global Context

Glencore's Role as Founding Partner

• Switzerland-based mining company Glencore also announced on Wednesday its selection by the US government to be a founding partner in the project.

US-China Relations and Rare Earth Market Dynamics

US President's Diplomatic Approach

• Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has taken a less combative approach than usual ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, largely due to China's near-total control of rare earth minerals, experts said.

China's Dominance in Rare Earth Supply Chain

• China controls up to 70% of global rare-earth mining, 85% of refining capacity, and about 90% of rare-earth metal alloy and magnet production, according to consultancy AlixPartners.

Challenges in US Access to Rare Earths

• Some Chinese rare earth suppliers are declining to ship to the US for fear of repercussions from Beijing, three sources said, underscoring how access to the materials remains an issue for the US.

(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Mercuria anchors VaultCo with $500 million, leveraging its global trading and logistics to secure U.S. manufacturing.
  • Project Vault (VaultCo) is funded by up to $10 billion from the Export‑Import Bank and ~$2 billion private capital in a public‑private structure.
  • Glencore also named a founding partner by the U.S. government, reinforcing upstream production linkages.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Project Vault?
Project Vault is an initiative supported by Mercuria and the US Export-Import Bank to build strategic inventories of critical minerals for the US.
How much has Mercuria committed to Project Vault?
Mercuria has committed $500 million to Project Vault to secure access to critical minerals for US industry.
Why is the US focusing on strategic minerals reserves?
The US is building mineral reserves to ensure access during supply disruptions, as China controls the majority of rare earth mining and processing.
Who else is partnering with the US on Project Vault?
Switzerland-based Glencore has been selected as a founding partner in the project.
What challenges is the US facing in accessing rare earth minerals?
Some Chinese suppliers are declining to ship rare earths to the US, highlighting continuing access issues due to China's global market dominance.

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