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Thames Water creditors ready revised rescue plan, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thames Water creditors ready revised rescue plan, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Utilities Debt Restructuring

Thames Water Creditors Ready New Rescue Plan with Deeper Debt Writedowns

Revised Rescue Deal and Financial Strategies

Background and Context

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Thames Water's creditors are preparing a revised rescue deal that would include deeper debt writedowns and additional equity investment to prevent the government from taking temporary control of the troubled utility, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The creditor group, London & Valley Water, plans to submit the offer as soon as next month after discussions with regulator Ofwat and government officials, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key Elements of the Rescue Proposal

Debt Writedown and Equity Funding

The new proposal would increase the debt writedown to around 35%, while boosting equity funding and setting aside at least an additional £200 million ($265.04 million) to address performance-related penalties, the report said.

The revised package would comprise about £3.5 billion in equity and £6.55 billion in debt, it said.

Governance and Turnaround Plan

Proposed Directors and Oversight

The report comes nearly a month after the senior creditors of Thames Water named the first group of proposed directors to oversee a decade-long overhaul if its rescue plan is approved.

Nine-Year Turnaround and Dividend Policy

The group is also backing a nine-year turnaround plan under which owners would forgo dividends, Bloomberg reported, as creditors seek to strengthen their case for taking control of Thames Water while avoiding special administration.

Stakeholder Responses

"We continue to work with all parties to reach an agreement that supports Thames Water's long-term financial stability," a spokesperson for Thames Water told Reuters, while London & Valley Water declined to comment on the matter. 

($1 = 0.7546 pounds)

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Akshaya V; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • The revised rescue proposal includes roughly £3.5 billion in equity and £6.55 billion in debt, with a deeper ~35% debt writedown and a £200 million reserve for penalties (marketscreener.com).
  • This follows previously announced governance reforms, including a proposed board of turnaround specialists and a 10‑year transformation plan under London & Valley Water’s guidance (marketscreener.com).
  • The revised plan aims to secure long‑term financial stability for Thames Water, avoiding special administration while meeting regulatory and environmental obligations (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed debt writedown in the Thames Water rescue plan?
The revised plan would increase the debt writedown to around 35%.
How much additional equity is proposed in the new rescue deal?
The package would comprise about £3.5 billion in equity.
Who is submitting the new rescue proposal for Thames Water?
The creditor group, London & Valley Water, is preparing to submit the offer.
What performance-related penalty funding is included in the plan?
At least an additional £200 million is set aside to address performance-related penalties.
What is the main goal of the revised rescue plan for Thames Water?
The goal is to prevent temporary government control and secure long-term financial stability for Thames Water.

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