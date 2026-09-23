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Italian parliament backs Meloni's plan to restart nuclear power - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian parliament backs Meloni's plan to restart nuclear power

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Nuclear Power

Italian Parliament Gives Green Light to Meloni's Nuclear Power Revival Plan

Italy's Nuclear Power Comeback: Key Details and Implications

By Angelo Amante

Senate Approval and Government Objectives

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italy's upper house Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a government plan to restart nuclear power generation, almost 40 years after a referendum led to the closure of Italy's reactors.

The government aims to deploy advanced modular reactors to help decarbonise industry and strengthen energy security, arguing that technological and safety advances have rendered the 1987 anti-nuclear vote obsolete.

Economic and Energy Security Motivations

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing administration is seeking to shield the economy from a surge in energy prices triggered by the conflicts in the Middle East, reviving calls to reduce dependence on foreign energy supplies.

"Sustainable nuclear power, together with renewable energy sources, will make Italy a safe, independent and competitive country," Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said after the vote.

Public Opinion and Opposition

Italy relies heavily on energy imports, including electricity generated by nuclear plants in neighbouring countries such as France, but anti-nuclear campaigners argue that safety concerns and the lengthy time needed to build new reactors outweigh any benefits of restarting the sector.

Divided Public Sentiment

Italians remain divided on the issue. A June poll by Demopolis found that 51% supported restarting nuclear power generation, but a majority opposed the construction of a plant near their homes.

Projected Impact and Legislative Framework

Economic Projections

When it unveiled the plan last year, the government estimated that nuclear energy accounting for at least 11% of Italy's energy mix could save €17 billion ($19 billion) in decarbonisation costs by 2050.

Italy's national energy and climate plan says the share could eventually rise to 22%.

Implementation Timeline and Regulatory Measures

The law gives the government 12 months to adopt the implementing decrees needed to relaunch nuclear power production. It also sets out provisions for decommissioning old facilities and establishing an independent regulator.

Opposition Parties' Concerns

Centre-left opposition parties largely opposed the measure and urged the government not to allocate additional land for new reactors.

"Any new plants should be located primarily in areas that are already developed, degraded or affected by decommissioned industrial activities, without consuming additional land," said Five Star Movement senator Elena Sironi.

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy aims to reinstate nuclear energy nearly 40 years after the 1987 referendum, targeting 11–22% of the energy mix by 2050, using advanced modular reactor technology to cut decarbonisation costs by €17 billion (investing.com).
  • Public opinion is split: about 51–55% support next‑generation nuclear power, but there is strong local resistance—around 60% oppose having a plant in their province (demopolis.it).
  • Italy heavily relies on energy imports—net imports accounted for 20% of consumption in 2024—and aims to bolster energy independence through nuclear development with an independent regulator and waste‑management framework under the new law (world-nuclear.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy shut down its nuclear reactors?
Italy closed its nuclear reactors almost 40 years ago after a referendum in 1987, mostly due to safety concerns.
What is the main goal of Italy’s new nuclear power plan?
The plan aims to decarbonise industries, strengthen energy security, and reduce dependence on foreign energy.
How will the new nuclear program affect Italy's energy mix?
The government estimates nuclear could account for at least 11% of Italy's energy mix by 2050, with a potential rise to 22%.
When will Italy begin implementing the new nuclear law?
The government has 12 months to adopt the necessary decrees to relaunch nuclear power production.
What is the public opinion on restarting nuclear power in Italy?
A June poll found 51% support for restarting nuclear power, but most Italians oppose having a plant near their homes.

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