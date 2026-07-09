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Replica of mosque on bonfire in Northern Ireland condemned as 'sickening' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Replica of mosque on bonfire in Northern Ireland condemned as 'sickening'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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headlines Northern Ireland Hate Crime Social Issues Politics

Mosque Replica on Bonfire in Northern Ireland Condemned as Hate Crime

Incident Overview and Reactions

MOYGASHEL, Northern Ireland, July 9 (Reuters) - Northern Irish police arrested a man on Thursday over the placing of a replica of a mosque at the top of a bonfire due to be lit in a pro-British town, an action condemned by the British government and local politicians.

Background of the Bonfire Tradition

Bonfires are lit across the British region in mainly Protestant "loyalist" neighbourhoods on the eve of July 12 commemorations of William of Orange's victory over the Roman Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Details of the Mosque Replica Incident

The replica mosque on a tall structure of wooden pallets was erected a month after anti-migrant violence swept the Northern Irish capital, Belfast. Banners below it read "secure our borders" and "end the threat of radical Islam".

Political and Public Condemnation

"This is not about tradition and in no way does it represent the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland. We must stand united and completely reject such hatred," Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, wrote on X, describing it as a "sickening and cowardly act of intimidation".

Colm Gildernew, who represents the Irish nationalist Sinn Fein party, called for police to remove what he described as a clear hate crime. The main pro-British parties also condemned the action.

Police Response

Police said a 56-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of displaying threatening, abusive or insulting material which is intended to stir up hatred.

Context of Anti-Migrant Sentiment

Anti-migrant imagery has in some instances replaced pictures and effigies of Catholic Irish politicians and anti-Catholic slogans commonly placed on some of the bonfires.

Previous Incidents

A model of refugees in a boat was set alight last year at the same location in Moygashel, 65 km (40 miles) west of Belfast. That also followed a period of violence in which migrants' homes were attacked.

Recent Riots and Violence

Rioters targeted homes and businesses of ethnic minorities in riots last month after a viral video showed a stabbing in which a man lost an eye. A man police say is from Sudan or Chad has been charged with attempted murder.

Details of the Replica Structure

The replica of the mosque had an effigy of a person in one window holding an item that looked like a knife.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson in Belfast, Writing by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • A replica mosque with anti‑immigrant and Islamophobic banners was erected on a bonfire set to be burned in Moygashel, prompting police arrest and condemnation as a hate crime under Northern Ireland law. (apnews.com)
  • The bonfire tradition marking the ‘Eleventh Night’ before the July 12 Orange Order celebrations has escalated in controversial imagery, now including anti‑migrant and paramilitary symbols—continuing a broader trend of politicized and sectarian displays. (tandfonline.com)
  • Leaders across the political spectrum, including UK’s Northern Ireland minister Hilary Benn and Sinn Féin’s Colm Gildernew, denounced the display as ‘sickening,’ ‘cowardly,’ and a clear sign of hate-based intimidation—reflecting mounting alarm over these provocative cultural expressions. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a replica mosque placed on a bonfire in Moygashel, Northern Ireland?
The replica mosque was placed atop a bonfire in a pro-British town during annual commemorations, sparking condemnation as a hate crime and accusations of inciting hatred.
Has anyone been arrested in connection with the bonfire incident in Moygashel?
Police arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of displaying material intended to stir up hatred.
What is the significance of the July 12 bonfires in Northern Ireland?
The bonfires are part of Protestant 'loyalist' traditions marking William of Orange's 1690 victory, but have recently included displays considered hate crimes.
Have similar incidents occurred previously at Moygashel bonfires?
Yes, last year a model of refugees in a boat was burned at the same location following anti-migrant violence.

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