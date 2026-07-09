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Turkey's Erdogan gives NATO leaders revolver conundrum after summit - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey's Erdogan gives NATO leaders revolver conundrum after summit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics Defence Industry

NATO Leaders Receive Personalised Revolvers from Turkey's Erdogan at Summit

Unusual Gifts Highlight Turkey's Defence Industry at NATO Summit

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Belgium's prime minister was a little surprised on landing back home from Wednesday's NATO summit in Turkey to find that he had a handgun and ammunition in his luggage.

Personalised Revolvers Presented by President Erdogan

After NATO leaders gathered for Wednesday's fractious summit in Ankara, their host, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, handed each an unusual parting gift: a vintage revolver, along with live ammunition indicating it was not just for show.

Erdogan wanted to showcase Turkey's defence industry, which has become a key export and foreign policy tool.

Details of the Gumusay .357 Magnum Gift

Images shared by the office of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda showed what appeared to be the Gumusay .357 Magnum, a rare six-shooter produced by Turkish arms maker MKE in the 1990s.

It was set in a wooden display box featuring Turkey's flag and the NATO logo as well as a placard inscribed "Gumusay, the first revolver-type handgun produced in our country" in Turkish and English.

Reactions from NATO Leaders

Engraved Turkish Revolvers Make Unusual Gifts

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's spokesperson said all the leaders had been given the same model, engraved with their own names.

The Belgian premier, Bart De Wever, handed his to Brussels' airport police to be secured in a safe.

An aide to Polish President Karol Nawrocki told Radio RMF FM that his revolver was awaiting customs clearance at Warsaw Airport and would be kept in an appropriate place "so that it is firstly safe and secondly respected as a gift".

"Certainly no one will be shooting it," he added.

Handling and Storage by Various Leaders

The offices of the Dutch and Swedish prime ministers said their revolvers had been take to their respective embassies in Ankara. The Dutch one was due to be disabled while the Swedish one was awaiting import paperwork.

The gun given to Britain's Keir Starmer came with a cleaning kit and 500 bullets, a Downing Street source said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's revolver was already stored at the seat of government, the Palazzo Chigi, along with other state gifts.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was intending to donate hers to a military museum.

Turkey's Firearms Industry on the Global Stage

Turkey's modern handgun industry focuses mainly on semi-automatics, making the Gumusay something of a collector's curiosity.

Turkish gunmakers have muscled into Europe's civilian firearms market with inexpensive pistols and shotguns, challenging older Italian and Belgian names long associated with higher-priced sporting and service weapons.

Turkey's Position in the Global Arms Market

According to the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey, Turkey was the world's third-largest exporter of small arms between 2019 and 2024, with exports totalling about $3 billion over the period, behind the United States and Italy.

(Reporting by Omer Berberoglu, Andrius Sytas, Aislinn Laing, Yiming Woo, Bart Meijer, Justyna Pawlak, Elizabeth Piper, Niklas Pollard and Angelo Amante; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Erdoğan gifted personalized revolvers with live rounds to NATO leaders, underscoring Turkey's defense-industry export ambitions. (turkiyetoday.com)
  • The revolvers, likely the Gumusay or similar collector’s models, spotlight MKE and Turkish arms makers' reach in global small-arms markets. (turkiyetoday.com)
  • Turkey ranked third-largest small-arms exporter from 2019–2024, with about $3 billion in exports—behind only the U.S. and Italy—highlighting its rise. (smallarmssurvey.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual gift did Erdogan give NATO leaders after the summit?
Turkish President Erdogan presented each NATO leader with a vintage revolver and live ammunition as a parting gift after the Ankara summit.
Why did Erdogan give revolvers to NATO leaders?
Erdogan aimed to showcase Turkey's defence industry and highlight the country's achievements in firearms manufacturing.
Which revolver model was gifted to the NATO leaders?
The gifted handgun was the Gumusay .357 Magnum, a rare six-shooter produced by Turkish arms maker MKE.
How did NATO leaders handle receiving revolvers as gifts?
Leaders took various actions such as handing the weapons to airport police, storing them in government buildings, or donating them to museums.
How significant is Turkey in the global small arms market?
Between 2019 and 2024, Turkey was the third-largest small arms exporter globally, totaling about $3 billion in exports.

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