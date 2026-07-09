GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Explainer-How will Marine Le Pen's legal problems affect her presidential campaign? - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Explainer-How will Marine Le Pen's legal problems affect her presidential campaign?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics Legal Issues French Elections

Explainer: How Will Marine Le Pen's Legal Problems Affect Her Presidential Campaign?

By Juliette Jabkhiro

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is running for president, but unresolved legal questions loom over her campaign.

Main Issues Surrounding Marine Le Pen's Legal Troubles

Below are attempts to address the main issues:

Current Status of Marine Le Pen's Legal Case

WHERE DOES LE PEN'S CASE STAND NOW?

Recent Court Rulings and Appeals

Le Pen's embezzlement conviction was upheld on Tuesday, but she said she would appeal to France's highest ⁠court, the Cour de Cassation. 

The Paris appeals court found Le Pen guilty of misusing EU funds to pay party staff and sentenced her to three years in prison, with two suspended and one to be served in home detention with an electronic tag.

But the court also cleared her to run for office by shortening an electoral ban that Le Pen and her allies had argued was undemocratic. Le Pen said there was no longer any scenario in which she would not run. 

Her appeal to the Cour de Cassation will have the effect of suspending the sentence - and the obligation to wear the tag.

Potential Impact of Electronic Tag on Campaign

CAN LE PEN ESCAPE AN ELECTRONIC TAG?

Implications of Wearing an Electronic Tag

An ankle tag brings a certain ignominy - though it can be concealed under trousers - but also, usually, a requirement to spend each night at home, a major impediment to a nationwide election campaign.

Timeline and Legal Procedures

But once Le Pen lodges the appeal, her sentence will be suspended pending the verdict. The court said on Wednesday it could rule before the presidential election - by early April at the latest - although that timeframe could change.

If the Cour de Cassation overturns the appeals court ruling before the election, it will send the case back. In the meantime, Le Pen will be presumed innocent and not need to wear the anklet.

If it upholds the appeals court's ruling, Le Pen will be definitively convicted and have to serve her sentence, which would include wearing the tag.

However, procedural steps make it unlikely that Le Pen would wear the tag for very long before the vote, if at all.

If she is elected president, she will have immunity until the end of her term. If she is defeated, she will have to take her punishment at once.

Uncertainty Over Le Pen's Candidacy

IS LE PEN'S CANDIDACY GUARANTEED? 

Legal Scenarios That Could Affect Eligibility

Not absolutely.

Legal experts say there is a scenario in which Le Pen's electoral ban could reappear.

If the Cour de Cassation sends the case back to an appeals court, her electoral ban could potentially be reinstated as she awaits a new trial. Confronted with this notion in a TV interview on Tuesday, Le Pen said the legal experts were wrong.

Role of the Constitutional Council

In that event, the Constitutional Council, France's top constitutional watchdog, would have the final word on whether she can run or not.

Public Perception and Electoral Impact

WILL VOTERS OVERLOOK LE PEN'S LEGAL WOES?

Opinion Polls and Voting Intentions

Two opinion polls point to Le Pen winning the presidential election, even though a majority of voters do not agree that she is innocent.

Ifop pollsters for LCI and Le Figaro, and Toluna Harris Interactive ​for M6 and RTL show Le Pen leading the first round and being elected in the run-off on ​May 2, as did most opinion polls before the verdict.

Uncertainty Ahead of the Election

Much can happen before the first round on April 18, and the pollsters stress that their surveys are not forecasts, but rather a snapshot of current voting intentions.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 7, 2026, the Paris Appeals Court upheld Le Pen’s conviction but shortened her electoral ban to 45 months (30 months suspended), allowing her eligibility to run again.
  • She received a three‑year prison sentence (two suspended, one under home detention with an ankle monitor) and a €100,000 fine—yet her appeal to the Cour de Cassation suspends all enforcement, including the tag.
  • The Cour de Cassation may rule by April 2027—if it overturns the ruling before the election, she runs without constraints; if not, she could be bound by the sentence unless elected and thus immune.
  • Legal experts warn a precedent could revive the original ban during appeal, but only France’s Constitutional Council can definitively decide on her eligibility.
  • Despite legal clouds, polls still show Le Pen leading voting intentions ahead of the April 18, 2027 first round, suggesting the conviction hasn’t dented her electoral prospects so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Marine Le Pen accused of?
Marine Le Pen was convicted of embezzling EU funds by misusing them to pay party staff, leading to a three-year prison sentence, mostly suspended.
Can Marine Le Pen still run for president?
Yes, despite her conviction, the Paris appeals court shortened her electoral ban, allowing her to run while appealing the verdict.
What happens if Marine Le Pen appeals her case?
Le Pen's appeal suspends her sentence and the requirement to wear an electronic tag until France's highest court rules.
Could Marine Le Pen's candidacy be blocked?
Her candidacy could be challenged if the case returns to appeals court and the electoral ban is reinstated, but the Constitutional Council would decide.
Are voters concerned about Le Pen's legal problems?
Polls show Le Pen leading in the election despite many voters believing she is not innocent, suggesting legal issues may not hinder her campaign.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Turkey's Erdogan gives NATO leaders revolver conundrum after summit

Turkey's Erdogan gives NATO leaders revolver conundrum after summit

Image for Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case

Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case

Image for Opinion polls see France's Le Pen winning 2027 election despite guilty verdict

Opinion polls see France's Le Pen winning 2027 election despite guilty verdict

Image for Far-right ex-mayor of Rome emerges as unlikely prison campaigner

Far-right ex-mayor of Rome emerges as unlikely prison campaigner

Image for Analysis-Trump wants to leave the Iran war behind. That won't happen soon

Analysis-Trump wants to leave the Iran war behind. That won't happen soon

Image for Trump's Board of Peace planning pilot humanitarian zone in Gaza, official says

Trump's Board of Peace planning pilot humanitarian zone in Gaza, official says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Syria regains its voting rights at chemical weapons watchdog
Syria regains its voting rights at chemical weapons watchdog
Image for EU proposes asset freezes and travel bans to fight migrant smuggling
EU proposes asset freezes and travel bans to fight migrant smuggling
Image for Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts
Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts
Image for Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist
Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist
Image for Iran says it hits US military targets in Gulf, prepares to bury slain leader
Iran says it hits US military targets in Gulf, prepares to bury slain leader
Image for Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say
Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say
Image for Welsh pop singer Bonnie Tyler has died at 75, BBC News reports
Welsh pop singer Bonnie Tyler has died at 75, BBC News reports
Image for Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured
Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured
Image for ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations
ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations
Image for Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says
Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says
Image for How a Palestinian town is defending itself from Israeli settler attacks
How a Palestinian town is defending itself from Israeli settler attacks
Image for Paralympics-British Paralympic great Storey retires, ends hopes of LA 2028 bid
Paralympics-British Paralympic great Storey retires, ends hopes of LA 2028 bid
View All Headlines Posts