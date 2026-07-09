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Gazans mourn aid worker killed by Israel who brought them the World Cup - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gazans mourn aid worker killed by Israel who brought them the World Cup

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Middle East Aid & Relief

Gazans Mourn Aid Worker Killed by Israeli Strike Who Shared World Cup Joy

The Life and Legacy of Mohammad al-Waheidi

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

Community Mourning and World Cup Memories

CAIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Gazans turned out in large numbers to pay their respects to a senior Palestinian member of Egypt's main aid organisation who set up World Cup screenings in the shattered enclave and was killed by an Israeli air strike on a taxi he was in this week.

The strike killed Mohammad al-Waheidi on the eve of the Egypt-Argentina match on Tuesday, along with three other people, including two young passers-by, siblings aged 10 and 8, in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, medics said.

Watching the matches on giant screens brought joy to thousands of football fans in the enclave, laid waste by more than two years of war. Palestinians, like many Arabs, cheered for the Egyptian team, which performed strongly before Argentina knocked them out.

Family Reflections on Waheidi's Dedication

"My father worked hard to bring some entertainment to the people, to the displaced, to us and everyone who suffers in Gaza, he tried to bring them the matches close to their tents and wrecked shelters," his son Fawaz told Reuters by phone.

Controversy Surrounding the Air Strike

Israeli Military Statement

ISRAEL SAYS TARGET WAS HAMAS MILITANT, IT DOES NOT GIVE NAME

Asked for comment on his death, the Israeli military said it had struck a Hamas militant and was aware of claims that uninvolved individuals were killed in the strike. It did not respond to a query on the identity of the alleged militant.

Victims and Unanswered Questions

The Palestinian Centre for Human rights said the fourth victim was 30-year-old Ahmed Jehad Rajab Doghmosh, who was also inside the vehicle. It was unclear if he was the driver or another passenger. No Palestinian militant group claimed any of those killed that day as its member.

Waheidi's Role in Aid and Diplomacy

Responsibilities at the Egyptian Aid Agency

Two Egyptian security sources said Waheidi was tasked with logistics at the aid agency in Gaza, which serves as the relief arm of the Egyptian government in the enclave.

The sources said a senior Egyptian official raised the issue of Waheidi's death with Israel, expressing opposition to the continued policy of assassinations and any obstruction of the committee's work.

Funeral and Community Response

On Wednesday, his body was wrapped in Palestinian and Egyptian flags during a funeral where hundreds of people rallied, before burial. Neighbors and friends visited his house throughout the day to pay their respects.

Working for the Egyptian aid agency was exhausting, said Fawaz, but Waheidi used to tell his family he wanted to help people displaced by war.

The Broader Gaza Context

Living Conditions and Displacement

Nearly the entire population of 2 million people, most of whom have been displaced several times, now lives on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Egypt's Role in Palestinian Affairs

Palestinians see Egypt as the main Arab strategic supporter of their cause and statehood aspirations. The country has helped broker several ceasefire agreements over the past three decades, including that reached in October last year, alongside efforts from Qatar, Turkey and the United States.

Recent Ceasefire Developments

The ceasefire halted major fighting, but it has failed to stop Israeli attacks that have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians since it took effect. Four Israeli soldiers have since been killed by militants in Gaza.

Ongoing Negotiations

Hamas chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya, leading a delegation of the group, arrived in Cairo on Thursday for more ceasefire talks. Israel and Hamas ​are deadlocked in ​indirect talks ⁠over implementing the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes the ​group's disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ahmed Shalaby in Cairo, additional reporting by Dawoud Abu Alkas in Gaza, editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Mohammad al‑Wahidi, public relations director for Egypt’s relief arm in Gaza, was killed along with a taxi driver and two children in a strike moments before the Egypt‑Argentina World Cup match (apnews.com).
  • The screenings he organised offered rare emotional relief for Gaza’s displaced population, amid frequent Israeli strikes despite an October ceasefire (apnews.com).
  • The Israeli military said the strike targeted a Hamas militant and that civilians may have been unintentionally harmed; investigations are ongoing (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Mohammad al-Waheidi?
Mohammad al-Waheidi was a senior Palestinian member of Egypt's main aid organisation in Gaza who organised World Cup screenings for displaced people.
How did Mohammad al-Waheidi die?
He was killed by an Israeli air strike on a taxi in Gaza City, along with three others including two children.
What was the response to Waheidi's death?
Hundreds attended his funeral, and an Egyptian official raised concern with Israel over his killing and its impact on aid work.
What impact did Waheidi have on Gazan society?
He brought entertainment and comfort to thousands by organising public World Cup screenings amid ongoing conflict.
What is the current state of ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel?
Ceasefire talks remain deadlocked, with issues over Hamas's disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals still unresolved.

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