England and India Face Off in Groundbreaking First Women's Test at Lord's

Historic Milestone for Women's Cricket at Lord's

Background and Significance

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Lord's, the Home of Cricket since 1814, will mark another milestone on Friday when England and India step out for the first women's test match at the sport's most famous venue.

The four-day test comes 50 years on from Rachael Heyhoe-Flint leading England out for the first women's match at Lord's.

Players' Perspectives

"It's a huge honour and a privilege to be walking out there tomorrow," said England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt on Thursday.

"I think we are pretty deserved of being here and we'll relish the opportunity.

"We are looking forward to such a special week here at Lord's, doing something that we dreamt of as kids growing up playing cricket."

Evolution of Women's Participation at Lord's

Breaking Barriers

Women were not allowed to join the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) or enter the Lord's pavilion until 1999, when the club founded in 1787 announced its first 10 female honorary members.

Lord's Test Matches: A Timeline

Lord's has hosted 150 men's tests to date, most recently against New Zealand last month.

The ground in north-west London will be the country's 20th venue since the 1930s to host an England women's test.

Celebrations and Key Figures

Special Opening Ceremony

More than 30,000 tickets have been sold for England's 103rd women's test, with a special opening ceremony on Friday featuring 50 England players past and present including Enid Bakewell who featured in the 1976 international.

Honouring Rachael Heyhoe-Flint

Heyhoe-Flint, who died in 2017 and was in 2004 the first woman to join the MCC committee, has a gate named in her honour at the ground.

Match Context and Legacy

Recent and Upcoming Matches

The test will be the first against India on home soil since 2021 and also a farewell for England batter Tammy Beaumont, who missed out on the World Cup squad and announced on Wednesday her retirement from international cricket at the age of 35.

Head-to-Head Record

England and India have played 15 women's tests previously, 11 ending in a draw and England winning only once.

Recent Performances

England lost to Australia by seven wickets at Lord's last Sunday in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra)