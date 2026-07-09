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Cricket-England and India ready for ground-breaking first women's test at Lord's

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

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Cricket Sports Women in Sports England India

England and India Face Off in Groundbreaking First Women's Test at Lord's

Historic Milestone for Women's Cricket at Lord's

Background and Significance

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Lord's, the Home of Cricket since 1814, will mark another milestone on Friday when England and India step out for the first women's test match at the sport's most famous venue.

The four-day test comes 50 years on from Rachael Heyhoe-Flint leading England out for the first women's match at Lord's.

Players' Perspectives

"It's a huge honour and a privilege to be walking out there tomorrow," said England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt on Thursday. 

"I think we are pretty deserved of being here and we'll relish the opportunity.

"We are looking forward to such a special week here at Lord's, doing something that we dreamt of as kids growing up playing cricket."

Evolution of Women's Participation at Lord's

Breaking Barriers

Women were not allowed to join the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) or enter the Lord's pavilion until 1999, when the club founded in 1787 announced its first 10 female honorary members.

Lord's Test Matches: A Timeline

Lord's has hosted 150 men's tests to date, most recently against New Zealand last month.

The ground in north-west London will be the country's 20th venue since the 1930s to host an England women's test.

Celebrations and Key Figures

Special Opening Ceremony

More than 30,000 tickets have been sold for England's 103rd women's test, with a special opening ceremony on Friday featuring 50 England players past and present including Enid Bakewell who featured in the 1976 international.

Honouring Rachael Heyhoe-Flint

Heyhoe-Flint, who died in 2017 and was in 2004 the first woman to join the MCC committee, has a gate named in her honour at the ground.

Match Context and Legacy

Recent and Upcoming Matches

The test will be the first against India on home soil since 2021 and also a farewell for England batter Tammy Beaumont, who missed out on the World Cup squad and announced on Wednesday her retirement from international cricket at the age of 35.

Head-to-Head Record

England and India have played 15 women's tests previously, 11 ending in a draw and England winning only once. 

Recent Performances

England lost to Australia by seven wickets at Lord's last Sunday in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the inaugural women’s Test at Lord’s, historically the only major venue in England not to have hosted one until now (wisden.com).
  • It coincides with the 50th anniversary of Rachael Heyhoe‑Flint captaining England in the first women’s match at Lord’s in 1976 (lords.org).
  • This event breaks attendance records for UK women’s Tests and continues Lord’s commitment to hosting women’s internationals annually through at least 2031 (lords.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the first women's test match at Lord's being played?
The ground-breaking first women's test at Lord's between England and India starts on Friday, July 10.
Why is the women's test at Lord's historic?
It is the first time a women's test match is being held at Lord's, marking a significant milestone for women's cricket at the iconic venue.
How many tickets have been sold for the women's test at Lord's?
More than 30,000 tickets have been sold for England's 103rd women's test match at Lord's.
Who is the England captain for the women's test?
Nat Sciver-Brunt is leading the England women's team in the ground-breaking test match at Lord's.
What makes this match a farewell for Tammy Beaumont?
This test will be the last for Tammy Beaumont, who recently announced her retirement from international cricket.

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