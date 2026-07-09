GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Syria regains its voting rights at chemical weapons watchdog - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Syria regains its voting rights at chemical weapons watchdog

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines International Policy Geopolitics

Syria's Voting Rights Restored at Chemical Weapons Watchdog Following Regime Change

Restoration of Syria's Voting Rights at the OPCW

Background: Loss of Voting Rights

AMSTERDAM, July 9 (Reuters) - Member states handed back Syria's voting rights at the global chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday, following what they described as "a significant change in circumstances" since the fall of the Assad regime.

Syria was stripped of its rights at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in 2021, after its forces were found to have repeatedly used poison gas during the civil war.

Symbolic and Political Implications

Although largely symbolic, this sent a political signal to Syria that breaches of the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, prohibiting all use of chemicals on the battlefield, would not be accepted.

Commitments by New Syrian Authorities

"Following the fall of the Assad regime, the new Syrian authorities committed to fulfilling Syria's obligations under the Convention and have since taken concrete steps," the OPCW said.

Efforts to Eliminate Chemical Weapons

Syria has vowed to work with the international community to rid itself of legacy weapons of mass destruction that pose a proliferation risk.

Discovery of Chemical Weapons Remnants

A Syrian official told Reuters in May that the country's transitional leadership had located remnants of former President Bashar al-Assad's clandestine chemical weapons program, including raw materials and munitions similar to those used to carry out deadly gas attacks during the country's civil war.

International Investigations and Accountability

Repeated investigations by the United Nations and the OPCW's special Investigation and Identification Team concluded that Syrian government forces used the nerve agent sarin and chlorine barrel bombs in attacks that investigators said killed or injured thousands.

Denials by Former Syrian Government and Allies

At the time, Syria and its military ally Russia repeatedly denied the use of chemical weapons.

Future Monitoring and Oversight

The OPCW's executive council on Thursday said it would continue to monitor Syria's progress and take decisions necessary to eliminate the remaining chemical weapons inherited from the former regime.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • The OPCW suspended Syria’s rights in 2021 due to non‑compliance and chemical weapons use; restoration follows a 2025 decision to review reinstatement. (opcw.org)
  • Since Assad’s fall in December 2024, the new Syrian authorities launched a plan in March 2026 to eliminate legacy chemical weapons and in May uncovered remnants of the old clandestine program. (investing.com)
  • The OPCW will continue monitoring Syria’s progress and oversee destruction of discovered stockpiles, signaling an ongoing verification process amid cautious international re-engagement. (opcw.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Syria stripped of its voting rights at the OPCW?
Syria lost its voting rights in 2021 after its forces were found to have used chemical weapons during the civil war.
What led to the restoration of Syria's voting rights at the OPCW?
The restoration followed the fall of the Assad regime and commitments by new authorities to comply with the Chemical Weapons Convention.
What steps has Syria taken since regaining voting rights?
Syria's new authorities have vowed to fulfill obligations under the Convention and have located remnants of the previous chemical weapons program.
Will the OPCW continue to monitor Syria?
Yes, the OPCW's executive council will continue to oversee Syria's progress and decisions regarding remaining chemical weapons.
What did previous investigations reveal about Syria's chemical weapons use?
United Nations and OPCW investigations concluded Syrian forces used nerve agents and chlorine bombs, causing thousands of casualties.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Kremlin says US wrong to think escalation of Ukrainian strikes can help end war

Kremlin says US wrong to think escalation of Ukrainian strikes can help end war

Image for EU proposes asset freezes and travel bans to fight migrant smuggling

EU proposes asset freezes and travel bans to fight migrant smuggling

Image for Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts

Ukraine's top prosecutor says no signs of Kyiv being behind Nord Stream blasts

Image for Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist

Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist

Image for Iran says it hits US military targets in Gulf, prepares to bury slain leader

Iran says it hits US military targets in Gulf, prepares to bury slain leader

Image for Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case

Italy expels two Russian embassy staff over spying case

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Turkey's Erdogan gives NATO leaders revolver conundrum after summit
Turkey's Erdogan gives NATO leaders revolver conundrum after summit
Image for Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say
Exclusive-Putin likely to escalate Ukraine war, despite Trump peace push, sources say
Image for Opinion polls see France's Le Pen winning 2027 election despite guilty verdict
Opinion polls see France's Le Pen winning 2027 election despite guilty verdict
Image for Welsh pop singer Bonnie Tyler has died at 75, BBC News reports
Welsh pop singer Bonnie Tyler has died at 75, BBC News reports
Image for Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured
Greek firefighters battle fire at business site, at least two injured
Image for ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations
ICC official says breakthrough made in Darfur investigations
Image for Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says
Heat wave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says
Image for Far-right ex-mayor of Rome emerges as unlikely prison campaigner
Far-right ex-mayor of Rome emerges as unlikely prison campaigner
Image for How a Palestinian town is defending itself from Israeli settler attacks
How a Palestinian town is defending itself from Israeli settler attacks
Image for Paralympics-British Paralympic great Storey retires, ends hopes of LA 2028 bid
Paralympics-British Paralympic great Storey retires, ends hopes of LA 2028 bid
Image for Soccer-France, Morocco bring post-colonial ties and family feel to Boston
Soccer-France, Morocco bring post-colonial ties and family feel to Boston
Image for Fight for freedom of speech, Salman Rushdie urges as he's honoured in London
Fight for freedom of speech, Salman Rushdie urges as he's honoured in London
View All Headlines Posts