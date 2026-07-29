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UK's Greggs finds appetite for sausage rolls in the Canary Islands - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Greggs finds appetite for sausage rolls in the Canary Islands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Greggs Sees Promising Start for Canary Islands Airport Expansion

Greggs' International Expansion Efforts

By James Davey

Promising Launch at Tenerife South Airport

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British fast food chain Greggs' latest attempt at overseas expansion - a store at Tenerife South Airport in Spain's Canary Islands - has got off to a promising start, its boss said on Wednesday.

Background and Previous Overseas Attempts

The group, best known for its sausage rolls, steak and chicken bakes, vegan alternatives and sweet treats, opened the airside outlet at the end of May - 18 years after abandoning an attempt to sell baguettes to the Belgians.

Strategic Partnerships and Menu Adaptation

Greggs has partnered with Lagardère Travel Retail at Tenerife South, a destination for millions of UK and international travellers each year, to test the strength of demand for its brand overseas.

The branch stocks Greggs' core menu and also features items tailored to the local market, such as Spanish omelette breakfast rolls and blueberry muffins.

Performance and Future Prospects

Initial Sales and CEO Insights

"It is only one shop, so far though it's hit every sales hurdle," Greggs CEO Roisin Currie told Reuters in an interview after the group reported first half results.

Airport Strategy and International Potential

She noted that Greggs performs well at airports in the UK: "The trial for Tenerife was - could you do something similar in an international travel hub? So far it's been pleasing."

Currie said more overseas airport openings could follow.

"If it (Tenerife) is positive then it will be a sort of look to see where else could this go in the future," she said.

Greggs' Previous International Experience

Greggs quit its loss-making, 10-shop business in Belgium in 2008 to focus on its operations in the UK, where it has grown to 2,773 stores and sees scope for up to 3,500.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Greggs launched its first-ever overseas store at Tenerife South Airport in Spain in late May, leveraging its core menu plus localized items like Spanish omelette breakfast rolls and blueberry muffins (sources: Reuters, Greggs website)
  • The outlet is operated in partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail—a global travel retail operator with over 4,800 outlets in nearly 300 airports across 50 countries—highlighting strategic support and operational capability (sources: Reuters, Lagardère data)
  • Strong early performance at the Tenerife outlet aligns with Greggs’ success in UK airports and may pave the way for further international expansion into travel hubs if the trial continues to succeed (source: Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

Where has Greggs opened its latest overseas store?
Greggs has opened a store at Tenerife South Airport in Spain's Canary Islands.
What menu items does Greggs offer at the Tenerife South Airport location?
The branch stocks Greggs' core menu and features local items like Spanish omelette breakfast rolls and blueberry muffins.
Has Greggs attempted international expansion before?
Yes, Greggs previously operated in Belgium but left the market in 2008 after struggling with sales.
Will Greggs open more overseas locations?
Greggs CEO said more overseas airport openings could follow if the Tenerife location continues to do well.
How many stores does Greggs have in the UK?
Greggs has grown to 2,773 stores in the UK with potential to expand to 3,500.

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