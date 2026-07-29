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Finance

Supplier factory shutdown hits Logitech shares

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Markets Stocks

Logitech Shares Slide as Supplier Factory Shutdown Threatens Holiday Sales

Impact of Supplier Factory Shutdown on Logitech's Performance

July 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Logitech fell on Wednesday as analysts said that a temporary shutdown at a supplier's factory could hit the computer peripherals maker's sales ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

Stock Market Reaction

Shares were down around 7% at 0745 GMT after several trading halts in volatile early trading, ranking among the worst performers on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Year-to-Date Performance

Including today's move, the shares have gained a mere 0.8% since January.

Financial Impact of Shutdown

The maker of computer mice, keyboards and headsets said on Tuesday that the shutdown would reduce sales by about $20 million in the second quarter and by up to $200 million in the third quarter.

Analyst Insights

Morningstar's Perspective

"High uncertainty on the year," Morningstar analyst Rob Hales told Reuters on the impact of the shutdown, adding that the incident caused the second-quarter guidance to be below consensus.

Vontobel's Perspective

The incident will negatively impact sales going into the important holiday season, Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth told Reuters.

"That will put pressure on the shares even if demand trends and the underlying performance remain favourable," he added.

Reporting

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani)

Key Takeaways

  • Temporary supplier factory shutdown projected to reduce Logitech’s Q2 sales by ~$20 million and Q3 sales by up to ~$200 million, prompting a sharp ~7% share price drop.
  • The shutdown occurred just ahead of the holiday season, heightening investor concern over sales momentum for Logitech’s key product categories.
  • Despite the decline, Logitech shares have only gained ~0.8% YTD as of July 29, 2026, indicating broader investor caution amid supply chain risks and economic uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Logitech shares fall on July 29?
Logitech shares fell due to concerns over a supplier factory shutdown expected to impact the company's sales ahead of the holiday season.
How much did Logitech shares decline after the shutdown news?
Logitech shares dropped around 7% after several trading halts in volatile early trading.
What is the expected sales impact from the supplier factory shutdown?
The shutdown is expected to reduce sales by about $20 million in the second quarter and up to $200 million in the third quarter.
How have Logitech shares performed since January?
Including the recent decline, Logitech shares have gained only 0.8% since January.
What are analysts saying about Logitech's outlook following the shutdown?
Analysts noted high uncertainty for the year, stating the incident caused guidance to be below consensus and will pressure shares despite favorable demand trends.

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