Russian Bomb Attacks Injure Dozens, Damage Homes in Eastern Ukraine
Overview of Recent Russian Bomb Attacks in Eastern Ukraine
July 23 (Reuters) - Russian bomb attacks injured dozens of people and seriously damaged residential buildings in eastern Ukrainian cities on Thursday, officials said.
Zaporizhzhia Under Attack
Five guided bombs hit residences and a medical facility in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring 15 people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram. He posted pictures on Telegram showing shattered apartment buildings.
Escalation of Attacks in Zaporizhzhia
Zaporizhzhia has come increasingly under Russian attack in recent months. The region is one of four annexed by Russia seven months after its February 2022 invasion, though Ukrainian forces still control large swathes of it.
Bombings in Sloviansk
In Sloviansk, one of the "fortress" cities that Russia wants to capture in eastern Donetsk region, two aerial bombs injured 14 people and damaged seven apartment buildings, Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.
Extent of Damage in Sloviansk
Pictures showed one building with an entire section collapsed.
Verification and Claims
Independent Confirmation
Reuters could not independently confirm the accounts.
Statements from Both Sides
Russian and Ukrainian Responses
Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the more than 4-year-old war.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski, editing by Deepa Babington)