Russian Bomb Attacks Injure Dozens, Damage Homes in Eastern Ukraine

Overview of Recent Russian Bomb Attacks in Eastern Ukraine

July 23 (Reuters) - Russian bomb attacks injured dozens of people and seriously damaged residential buildings in eastern Ukrainian cities on Thursday, officials said.

Zaporizhzhia Under Attack

Five guided bombs hit residences and a medical facility in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring 15 people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram. He posted pictures on Telegram showing shattered apartment buildings.

Escalation of Attacks in Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia has come increasingly under Russian attack in recent months. The region is one of four annexed by Russia seven months after its February 2022 invasion, though Ukrainian forces still control large swathes of it.

Bombings in Sloviansk

In Sloviansk, one of the "fortress" cities that Russia wants to capture in eastern Donetsk region, two aerial bombs injured 14 people and damaged seven apartment buildings, Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

Extent of Damage in Sloviansk

Pictures showed one building with an entire section collapsed.

Verification and Claims

Independent Confirmation

Reuters could not independently confirm the accounts.

Statements from Both Sides

Russian and Ukrainian Responses

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the more than 4-year-old war.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski, editing by Deepa Babington)