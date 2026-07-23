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Headlines

Russian bomb attacks injure dozens in eastern Ukrainian cities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Russian Bomb Attacks Injure Dozens, Damage Homes in Eastern Ukraine

Overview of Recent Russian Bomb Attacks in Eastern Ukraine

July 23 (Reuters) - Russian bomb attacks injured dozens of people and seriously damaged residential buildings in eastern Ukrainian cities on Thursday, officials said.

Zaporizhzhia Under Attack

Five guided bombs hit residences and a medical facility in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring 15 people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram. He posted pictures on Telegram showing shattered apartment buildings.

Escalation of Attacks in Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhzhia has come increasingly under Russian attack in recent months. The region is one of four annexed by Russia seven months after its February 2022 invasion, though Ukrainian forces still control large swathes of it.

Bombings in Sloviansk

In Sloviansk, one of the "fortress" cities that Russia wants to capture in eastern Donetsk region, two aerial bombs injured 14 people and damaged seven apartment buildings, Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

Extent of Damage in Sloviansk

Pictures showed one building with an entire section collapsed.

Verification and Claims

Independent Confirmation

Reuters could not independently confirm the accounts.

Statements from Both Sides

Russian and Ukrainian Responses

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the more than 4-year-old war.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski, editing by Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Zaporizhzhia, one of four regions Russia claims to annex, continues to come under mounting bombardment with guided bombs striking homes and medical centers, injuring at least 15 people (reutersconnect.com).
  • In Sloviansk in Donetsk region, aerial bombs injured 14 people and damaged multiple residential buildings, reflecting intensified pressure on what Russia perceives as a strategic bastion (reutersconnect.com).
  • These attacks occur amid broader Russian campaigns targeting Ukraine’s civilian and energy infrastructure, drawing international condemnation, including from the EU, which cites elevated civilian casualties and systematic targeting of non‑military sites (criticalthreats.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Russian bomb attacks occur in Ukraine?
The attacks occurred in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Zaporizhzhia and Sloviansk.
How many people were injured in the recent bombings?
At least 15 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia and 14 in Sloviansk.
Which buildings were damaged in the bomb attacks?
Residential buildings and a medical facility in Zaporizhzhia, as well as seven apartment buildings in Sloviansk, were damaged.
Are there any independent confirmations of the reports?
Reuters could not independently confirm the accounts of the bomb attacks reported by local officials.

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