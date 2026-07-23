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UN rights office deplores alleged killing, torture of Malian soldiers by insurgents

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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UN Urges Investigation Into Alleged War Crimes Against Malian Soldiers

UN Calls for Probe Into Alleged War Crimes in Mali

DAKAR, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office on Thursday called for an investigation into reports of the torture and killing of surrendering Malian soldiers during an ambush of a military convoy by insurgents and separatists, saying such actions would amount to a war crime. 

Details of the Ambush

• The ambush occurred on Saturday in northern Mali between the town of Anefis and the city of Gao, according to statements from Mali's armed forces, the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), and the al Qaeda-linked group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM). A source close to the FLA told Reuters that more than 50 pro-government fighters were killed. ​Reuters could not ​independently confirm ⁠the death toll.

Footage and Allegations

• JNIM has shared footage online that appeared to show soldiers surrendering following the ambush, with their hands behind their heads, as well as rebels firing at some of their captives. Reuters has not independently verified the footage.

UN Human Rights Office Statement

• "There needs to be a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances of this incident, including the actions contained in the horrendous footage circulated online appearing to show FLA/JNIM members firing at the soldiers after they surrendered," Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the Office of the U.N. ⁠High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement on Thursday. The office deplores "the reported torture and killing of dozens of surrendering Malian soldiers," he said.

Responses from Involved Groups

• JNIM could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the FLA, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, said the group supported independent investigations of all human rights abuses committed in the region and that the footage described by the U.N. human rights office "must first be authenticated".

Background and Broader Context

• JNIM and the FLA staged nationwide attacks in April that killed the defence minister, hit the airport and forced the army to abandon several locations. They followed that with an attempt on July 4 to seize Anefis, though the army has retained control of that town.

Implications for Mali's Government

• The mounting violence poses a threat to Mali's military-led government which took power in coups in 2020 and 2021 and promised to improve security in the landlocked Sahel country.

(Reporting by Robbie Corey-Boulet; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The ambush took place on Saturday in northern Mali between Anefis and Gao; rebel groups JNIM and FLA claimed responsibility, with a source saying over 50 pro‑government fighters died, though Reuters could not confirm the toll. (investing.com)
  • Footage circulated online appears to show soldiers surrendering and then being fired upon—raising serious concerns of war crimes. The UN rights office has demanded a thorough, independent investigation. (investing.com)
  • This attack follows coordinated JNIM–FLA assaults in April that killed Mali’s defence minister and hit key sites, highlighting a broader surge in violence challenging the military junta’s control. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident did the UN human rights office call to investigate?
The UN human rights office called for an investigation into reports of torture and killing of surrendering Malian soldiers following an ambush in northern Mali.
Who were the perpetrators allegedly involved in the Malian ambush?
The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and the al Qaeda-linked group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) were named as the perpetrators.
Where did the ambush of Malian soldiers occur?
The ambush took place between the town of Anefis and the city of Gao in northern Mali.
What evidence supports the alleged war crimes?
JNIM shared footage online that appears to show surrendering soldiers and rebels firing on some captives, though Reuters has not independently verified the footage.
How has the violence affected Mali's government?
The increasing violence poses a threat to Mali's military-led government, which came to power in coups in 2020 and 2021.

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