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Wildfires, heatwaves pose growing fiscal risk to Greece, PM adviser says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wildfires, heatwaves pose growing fiscal risk to Greece, PM adviser says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Climate Risk Tourism

Wildfires and Heatwaves Pose Fiscal Risk to Greece's Tourism Economy

Fiscal and Economic Impacts of Climate Change on Greek Tourism

By Johann M Cherian

Rising Climate Risks and Government Response

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wildfires and heatwaves pose a growing medium- and long-term fiscal risk for Greece and the wider region, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, as the government boosts investment to shore up its tourism-dependent economy.

Michael Arghyrou, the prime minister's chief economic adviser, said Athens was pursuing investments in water and energy infrastructure in tourism hotspots while examining measures to improve insurance coverage against climate-related losses.

Increasing Frequency and Severity of Climate Events

• "These events are becoming a more significant and, in many respects, more frequent and severe risk phenomenon," Arghyrou told Reuters. "This is a medium, long-term fiscal risk, not just for Greece, but the whole of the Mediterranean area."

Investment Strategies for Tourism Hotspots

• To address those risks, the government is pursuing an investment strategy aimed at strengthening water and energy infrastructure in tourism hotspots from Mykonos to Santorini, while also seeking to attract private capital, Arghyrou told Reuters.

Targeted Regions and Expanding Tourism Season

• The strategy also targets Epirus, the North Aegean islands, Thessaloniki, Crete, Rhodes and the Peloponnese, where the release of Christopher Nolan's film "The Odyssey" has fueled growing tourist interest.

• Hotter summers are extending the tourism season, drawing visitors from as early as April through October and November, a trend Arghyrou said was helping support tourism revenues.

Funding and Insurance Initiatives

• Arghyrou declined to say how much public funding would be allocated to the strategy, but said additional investment would be financed largely through higher tax revenues generated by a crackdown on Greece's informal economy.

• Greece has no plans to issue catastrophe bonds, which provide funding after major disasters, though Arghyrou said the idea merited consideration.

• The government is exploring incentives to boost insurance coverage among households and businesses while encouraging insurers to offer affordable policies.

Upcoming Tax Incentives and Fiscal Discipline

• Prime Minister Mitsotakis is expected to unveil tax incentives for businesses, workers and the self-employed next month ahead of a general election next year. Arghyrou said the measures would not come at the expense of fiscal discipline.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens; Editing by Karin Strohecker)

Key Takeaways

  • Greek Prime Minister’s economic adviser warns wildfires and heatwaves pose growing fiscal risks across Greece and the Mediterranean, prompting infrastructure investments in water and energy sectors in major tourism zones (e.g., Mykonos, Santorini, Crete, Rhodes) to enhance climate resilience. (economy-finance.ec.europa.eu)
  • Climate-related disasters caused over €26.8 million in damages in Greece in 2023, hitting agriculture, housing, and tourism—2023 was the country’s worst year on record in terms of such economic losses. (eea.europa.eu)
  • The IMF and other bodies underscore that extreme climate events remain a high-risk fiscal threat to Greece’s growth and financial stability, with potential impacts on infrastructure, inflation, tourism, and public finances. (imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are wildfires and heatwaves impacting Greece's fiscal outlook?
Wildfires and heatwaves are increasing fiscal risks for Greece by threatening key sectors like tourism and driving the need for additional investment in infrastructure and insurance.
What steps is Greece taking to mitigate climate-related economic risks?
Greece is investing in water and energy infrastructure in tourism hotspots and exploring incentives to boost insurance coverage among households and businesses.
Are there plans for Greece to issue catastrophe bonds?
Currently, Greece has no plans to issue catastrophe bonds, but the government may consider the option in the future.
Which areas in Greece are targeted for infrastructure investment?
Key regions include Mykonos, Santorini, Epirus, North Aegean islands, Thessaloniki, Crete, Rhodes, and the Peloponnese.
How is the extended tourism season benefiting Greece's economy?
Hotter summers are drawing tourists for longer periods, from April to November, resulting in increased tourism revenues.

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