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Headlines

Salmonella outbreak linked to pumpkin seeds infects 81 in France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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headlines Health Food Recalls

Salmonella Outbreak from Pumpkin Seeds Infects Dozens Across French Regions

Details of the Salmonella Outbreak in France

Overview of the Incident

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - An outbreak of salmonella related to a batch of pumpkin seeds infected 81 people, hospitalising six, in several French regions between May and August, the Health and Agriculture ministries said on Friday.

Source and Distribution of Contaminated Pumpkin Seeds

Identified Food Company and Retailers

• The public health investigation points to pumpkin seeds processed by a food company located in southwestern France and sold by several retailers, including the Grand Frais chain, the ministries said in a joint statement.

Impact on Public Health

Hospitalisations and Medical Response

• Six of the people infected were hospitalised and two were attended by emergency services. They are all back home after symptoms eased.

Product Recall Measures

• The products were recalled.

About Salmonella and Related Illness

• Salmonella is a group of rod-shaped bacteria that can cause salmonellosis, ​a common foodborne illness. Symptoms typically include ​diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • 81 salmonellosis cases traced to pumpkin seeds sold across France, including Grand Frais outlets; six hospitalisations, all recovered
  • Voluntary recall initiated August 28 2026 covering multiple lots of unnamed pumpkin seed products—barquettes and 2.5 kg bags—sold from Oct 2025 to Aug 2026
  • Consumers advised to stop using affected products and return them for refund; symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, appearing 6–72 hours post‑consumption

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were infected in the salmonella outbreak in France?
A total of 81 people were infected in the salmonella outbreak linked to pumpkin seeds in France.
What caused the salmonella outbreak in France?
The outbreak was traced to a batch of pumpkin seeds processed by a food company in southwestern France.
Were the contaminated pumpkin seeds recalled?
Yes, the pumpkin seed products linked to the outbreak were recalled.
What are the symptoms of salmonellosis?
Salmonellosis symptoms typically include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.
How many people were hospitalised in the outbreak?
Six people were hospitalised, and two received emergency services treatment.

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