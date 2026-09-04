Salmonella outbreak linked to pumpkin seeds infects 81 in France

Salmonella Outbreak from Pumpkin Seeds Infects Dozens Across French Regions

Details of the Salmonella Outbreak in France

Overview of the Incident

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - An outbreak of salmonella related to a batch of pumpkin seeds infected 81 people, hospitalising six, in several French regions between May and August, the Health and Agriculture ministries said on Friday.

Source and Distribution of Contaminated Pumpkin Seeds

Identified Food Company and Retailers

• The public health investigation points to pumpkin seeds processed by a food company located in southwestern France and sold by several retailers, including the Grand Frais chain, the ministries said in a joint statement.

Impact on Public Health

Hospitalisations and Medical Response

• Six of the people infected were hospitalised and two were attended by emergency services. They are all back home after symptoms eased.

Product Recall Measures

• The products were recalled.

About Salmonella and Related Illness

• Salmonella is a group of rod-shaped bacteria that can cause salmonellosis, ​a common foodborne illness. Symptoms typically include ​diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sharon Singleton)