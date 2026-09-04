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Spain urges EU to create climate adaptation fund, set binding targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain urges EU to create climate adaptation fund, set binding targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Spain Calls on EU to Create Climate Adaptation Fund and Binding Targets

Spain's Proposal for EU Climate Adaptation Measures

MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Spain has urged the European Union to create a dedicated climate adaptation fund and establish binding adaptation targets as costs mount from accelerating climate change, which this summer triggered record heat and wildfires across the EU.

Madrid calculates that European Union countries have accumulated €822 billion ($955 billion) in losses due to climate change and extreme weather losses since 1980, about a quarter of them between 2021 and 2024, the most recent data point.

Spain is also one of the countries hardest hit by rising summer temperatures, wildfires and droughts.

EU Climate Commitments and Strategy Updates

The EU has committed to climate neutrality by 2050 and to cutting greenhouse emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030. Its 2021 Adaptation Strategy is being updated and expanded by the EU executive, the Commission, into an Integrated Climate Resilience Framework to put to member states.

Spain's Letter to the EU Climate Commissioner

In a letter to EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, made available to Reuters on Friday, Environment Minister Sara Aagesen said Spain believed reactive policies were no longer sufficient to protect security, prosperity and competitiveness.

Proposed Funding Mechanisms

It called for a European Climate Adaptation Fund and suggested raising revenue through levies including a charge on oil and gas profits. Common EU debt instruments should also be considered, it said.

Integrating Climate Risk Assessments and Setting Targets

SPAIN WANTS RISK ASSESSMENTS INTEGRATED INTO PLANNING

The proposal, first reported by the Financial Times on Friday, called for climate risk assessments every five years at European, national and regional levels, for integration into public planning, infrastructure, land use and investment decisions.

It suggested introducing binding short-, medium- and long-term adaptation targets, initially covering sectors including water, health, infrastructure, forests, tourism, agriculture and fisheries.

Upgrading EU Civil Protection and Additional Proposals

Spain also proposed upgrading the EU's civil protection mechanism, rescEU, into a permanent climate-emergency response system with shared equipment and protocols and a dedicated aerial firefighting fleet.

Other proposals included a public-private European reinsurance scheme and climate-risk bonds to help cover losses from extreme weather.

Alignment with Emissions Reduction and EU Response

Madrid said adaptation must remain aligned with efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, as its effectiveness and affordability would depend on limiting future warming.

A Spanish Environment Ministry spokesperson told Reuters the proposal had been shared with other EU member states.

The Commission said funds for climate adaptation were part of EU budget negotiations, and that windfall taxes on energy were within the competence of individual countries.

Recent Discussions on Windfall Taxes

Last month, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Italy, Poland and Austria asked the EU presidency to discuss in September a mechanism to tax oil companies' windfall profits, triggered by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

($1 = €0.8604)

(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia and Emma Pinedo; Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • EU climate impacts increasingly costly: EU weather‑related economic losses hit €822 billion (1980–2024), with over €208 billion in just 2021–2024 (eea.europa.eu).
  • Spain proposes bold reforms: a dedicated adaptation fund, binding sectoral adaptation targets, risk‑integrated planning, and upgrading rescEU into a permanent climate‑emergency response (euronews.com).
  • EU moving ahead: the Commission is developing an Integrated Climate Resilience Framework to operationalize the 2021 Adaptation Strategy, with legislative and economic tools due by late 2026 (climate.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spain proposing to the EU regarding climate adaptation?
Spain is urging the EU to establish a dedicated climate adaptation fund and set binding adaptation targets to address the increasing costs and risks from climate change.
How much have EU countries lost due to climate change since 1980?
EU countries have accumulated €822 billion ($955 billion) in losses from climate change and extreme weather since 1980, with a quarter of these losses occurring between 2021 and 2024.
How does Spain suggest financing the EU climate adaptation fund?
Spain proposes financing the fund with levies on oil and gas profits and considering common EU debt instruments.
Which sectors would the binding adaptation targets cover?
The proposed binding targets would initially cover water, health, infrastructure, forests, tourism, agriculture, and fisheries sectors.
What additional climate measures has Spain suggested?
Spain has suggested integrating climate risk assessments into public planning, permanantly upgrading the EU's civil protection mechanism, and introducing a public-private reinsurance scheme and climate-risk bonds.

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