France Records 7,000 Excess Deaths Amid Heatwaves by Late July 2023
Impact of 2023 Heatwaves on Mortality in France
Official Statement from French Health Authorities
PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Friday that there were around 7,000 excess deaths recorded during the blistering heatwaves that hit the country this summer as of late July, adding that final data will be available in the coming weeks.
Preliminary Estimates and Ongoing Data Collection
The country's health agency had estimated the excess deaths during the period between June 17 and July 2 at 5,764.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)