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France saw 7,000 excess deaths during heatwaves until late July, minister says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

France saw 7,000 excess deaths during heatwaves until late July, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Health Europe Statistics

France Records 7,000 Excess Deaths Amid Heatwaves by Late July 2023

Impact of 2023 Heatwaves on Mortality in France

Official Statement from French Health Authorities

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Friday that there were around 7,000 excess deaths recorded during the blistering heatwaves that hit the country this summer as of late July, adding that final data will be available in the coming weeks.

Preliminary Estimates and Ongoing Data Collection

The country's health agency had estimated the excess deaths during the period between June 17 and July 2 at 5,764.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Key Takeaways

  • The June 17–July 2 heatwave alone caused approximately 5,764 excess deaths (+36%) across nearly all of France. (santepubliquefrance.fr)
  • A subsequent heatwave from July 3–22 added about 1,243 more excess deaths, bringing the provisional total to over 7,000. (santepubliquefrance.fr)
  • Summer 2026 was the hottest on record in France, with 53 heatwave days and an estimated 7,300 excess deaths overall, underscoring the severe human cost of climate-driven extremes. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many excess deaths occurred in France during summer 2023 heatwaves?
Around 7,000 excess deaths were reported during the heatwaves up to late July 2023.
Who reported the number of heatwave-related excess deaths in France?
French Health Minister Stephanie Rist provided the figures.
Over what period was the initial excess death data estimated?
The country's health agency estimated excess deaths between June 17 and July 2.
Will more updated data on excess deaths be released?
Yes, final data will be available in the coming weeks according to the Health Minister.

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